AllenComm Recognized as a Top Content Provider for Diversity and Inclusion Training 2024

"We're seeing an evolution of diversity and inclusion training—this is partly due to the current political environment, but we also have an opportunity to bolster the principles of DEI." - Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory Post this

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "Extensive Instructional design experience, agency-level creative teams, and innovative learning technologies enable AllenComm to create diversity and inclusion learning solutions that build employee capabilities to drive business results."

By tailoring their diversity and inclusion training programs to suit their culture and organizational needs, companies can better improve equality in the workplace—addressing unconscious biases and prejudices within the organization. These programs help create a more welcoming and inclusive work environment that respects differences and gives a voice to people who are often underrepresented.

Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory, points out: "We're seeing an evolution of diversity and inclusion training—this is partly due to the current political environment, but we also have an opportunity to bolster the principles of DEI in leadership training, code of conduct training, communication, and any program that focuses on interpersonal skills. Rather than shifting focus away from DEI, it's time to design a comprehensive integration to update that siloed, one-off initiative. This can be much more than mere rebranding and has the potential to be even more impactful."

You can learn more about expert diversity, equity, and inclusion training techniques created by AllenComm instructional designers and the results they've generated for our clients by visiting their website portfolio.

If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected]

About AllenComm

For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins 40+ awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

Media Contact

AllenComm Media, AllenComm, (801) 658-3600, [email protected], allencomm.com

SOURCE AllenComm