AllenComm Recognized as a Top Content Provider for Immersive Learning by eLearning Industry

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech, and talent solutions — is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top Content Providers for Immersive Learning in 2024, earning a 5-star rating.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition and a 5-star rating as a leading expert in immersive learning content and VR training experiences.

The list of top content providers named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory, and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry noted: "If there is one modality that has taken the L&D and HR world by storm, it's undoubtedly immersive learning. We all have witnessed significant changes in how our world works, but immersive learning remains a must-have for corporate learning. Immersive learning content has its foundations in behavioral and cognitive science. The best content providers like AllenComm use immersive learning with VR to provide memorable experiences and accelerate employee proficiency."

"Success in achieving an immersive experience depends upon highly relevant practice and fidelity to the work environment," explains Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO. "We start with a detailed analysis of the desired performance results. We then design experiences to reflect real-world contexts, situations, and outcomes. These may be simulations, role-playing scenarios, or cohort projects that we scale using AR/VR, video, collaboration apps, and other resources."

AllenComm has won multiple awards for its work in this area, and its clients include companies in a broad range of industries. They have created simulations of pandemics, retail environments, smart cities, financial transactions, sales environments, and more. You can learn about custom immersive earning programs created by AllenComm instructional designers and the results they've generated by visiting their website.

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

