Allencomm Recognized as a Top Content Provider for Microlearning 2024

Microlearning is a cutting-edge training strategy that makes use of short, easily accessible bursts of learning content designed to help an audience acquire information quickly, without having to spend whole days (or weeks) in a classroom setting. Microlearning modules can be scheduled flexibly and completed on-the-job, woven into other activities, and quickly reviewed as a refresher. They are often the perfect learning activity for a busy, self-directed staff of professionals that need to pick up new skills without too much downtime, practice knew knowledge on the job, and retain the information through repeated review when necessary.

Michael Noble, PhD, VP of AllenComm Advisory, points out that "Microlearning may be most effective when aligned with to the macro-strategy, the overall learner experience. Its value is multiplied when used as pre-work, as reinforcement, or for just-in-time reference. A single micro-learning tutorial or video would rarely be the principal activity of a learning journey, but it is powerful enabler."

The team of award-winning learning experience designers at AllenComm often use microlearning strategies to enhance the learning program and journey within organizations operating in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, finance, and insurance; and for industries that need to reduce training seat time and increase speed to competency, such as retail and customer service. Microlearning is particularly effective for onboarding and compliance training and is known to increase learning engagement and training personalization.

About AllenComm

