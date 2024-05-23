AllenComm Recognized as a Top Corporate Training Company for Custom Content Development by Training Industry

The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned industry recognition as a top custom content developer in 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences — has been named to the list of 2024 Top 20 Training Companies for Custom Content Development by Training Industry.

Training Industry's Top 20 report is published each year to better inform corporate training professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. The list of honorees is selected based on several criteria, including breadth and quality of content delivered and services offered; industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market; client representation; and business performance and growth.

In their announcement of the award, Training Industry noted: "The innovative companies chosen for this year's Top 20 Custom Content Development list develop quality content and services such as instructional and graphic design, through a range of subject areas, topics, and industries. With their expertise in developing content for an array of modalities and utilizing learning technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to bring tools and other features to their development, these companies can create engaging learning experiences that align with organizations' business goals and objectives."

AllenComm has been recognized in this category for well over a decade. Ron Zamir, CEO, remarked: "Being recognized by Training Industry continues to be an honor. After all these years, we're still innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're also developing new ways to collaborate with our clients and scaffold the success of our work together. Our new offerings in learning advisory and talent complement our core business of learning design and tech offerings. To me, this recognition reflects our ongoing belief in the power of learning to unlock human potential and drive future success."

You can learn more about AllenComm's award-winning custom elearning content development and the results they've generated for their clients by visiting this portfolio of their work or by reviewing their website.

About AllenComm

For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of industry awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support learning and adjacent needs for human capital management has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and increase the impact of their efforts.

