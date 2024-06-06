AllenComm Recognized as a Top Corporate Training Company for Staffing and Temporary Resources by Training Industry

The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned industry recognition as a top training company for staffing in 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences — has been named to the list of 2024 Top 20 Training Companies for Staffing and Temporary Resources by Training Industry.

Training Industry's Top 20 lists are published each year to better inform corporate training professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. This is the inaugural year for this particular category of Staffing and Temporary Resources. Inclusion on the list is based on such criteria as the breadth and quality of staff augmentation services and resources; industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services market; clients and user representation; and business performance and growth.

In their announcement of the award, Training Industry noted: "This list represents providers of high-quality training through staff augmentation services and filling a vast range of L&D roles such as eLearning developers, analysts, virtual instructors and more. These companies facilitate sourcing in areas such as content development, curriculum design, training delivery, administration and more, giving their clients the flexibility to fill organizational gaps and create versatile services to support their learners."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Training Industry as part of their inaugural top 20 for staffing," says Lauren Prisco, Director, AllenComm Talent. "We find that many learning organizations benefit from having additional flexibility and access to expertise. AllenComm can help with temporary staffing, direct placement, project work, and outsourcing of the learning function. These services equip clients with the agility and capacity they need to respond to the needs of the business."

AllenComm began offering talent services in 2023 after 40 years in the learning and development industry. Their portfolio of offerings also includes learning design and tech solutions as well as advisory services. Their talent services allow them to meet additional needs for companies of all sizes and to leverage their extensive network of learning professionals.

You can learn more about AllenComm's staffing, outsourcing, and placement services and the results they have generated for their clients by reviewing their website. If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected]

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and non-profit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm wins dozens of industry awards year after year for its custom learning solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support learning and adjacent needs for human capital management has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and increase the impact of their efforts.

Media Contact

AllenComm, AllenComm, (801) 537-7800, [email protected], allencomm.com

SOURCE AllenComm