AllenComm Recognized as a Training Industry Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Company

AllenComm — a provider of learning advisory, design, tech, and talent solutions — is named by Training Industry as one of the 2024 Top Experiential Learning Technology Companies for the third consecutive year.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has been named to the list of the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies compiled by Training Industry. This is the third consecutive year AllenComm has been featured on this list, which first appeared in 2022.

The honorees are selected based on several criteria, including breadth and quality of learning services offered; industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market; client and user representation; and business performance and growth.

In their announcemen t of this year's Top 20, Training Industry noted, "We continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providers of experiential learning technologies that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. These annual lists are designed to help buy-side organizations in their search of the right training partners."

AllenComm has designed and developed experiential learning technology since the company was founded more than 40 years ago. They were pioneers in instructional simulation, developing one of the first technologies for video-based simulation. Their newest technologies include web services that enable learner experience design (LXD) without replacing the client LMS or implementing an LXP. These plug-in apps enable multi-learner collaboration, project-based learning, learner-generated content, & learning in the flow of work.

Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, noted, "Our experiential learning tech supports a variety of cognitive and technical sims, AR/VR, gamification, role-playing, skill-building and cohort learning. The use cases for our clients often go far beyond what's possible with off-the-shelf solutions. We're passionate about creating learning experiences that result in measurable performance outcomes and proud of our legacy as an innovator in this space."

You can learn about experiential learning programs created by AllenComm experts and the results they've generated by visiting their website. If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected].

About AllenComm

AllenComm provides award-winning learning and technology services for workplace learning and development. We offer needs analysis and consulting services, solution design and development, learning technology, and specialized staffing of L&D talent. Consistently ranked as one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm develops custom solutions in leadership development, compliance, onboarding, sales enablement, and skills development.

