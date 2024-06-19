AllenComm Recognized by Training Industry as a 2024 Top 20 Learning Services Provider

The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned industry recognition as a top 20 provider of corporate learning services for 2024.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry's Top 20 report is published each year to better inform corporate training professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. The list of honorees is selected based on several criteria, including breadth and quality of learning services offered; industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market; client representation; and business performance and growth.

In their announcement of the award, Training Industry noted: "The companies chosen for this year's Top 20 Learning Services list showed an exceptional array of services, offering their clients quality, end-to-end solutions such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance and more. With their innovative approach and impact in the learning services corporate training market, these companies can help create the best learning solution for any organization."

"We're excited about our inclusion in this year's top 20 for learning services," says Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO. "Although we have received this recognition in the past, we're not resting on our laurels. Over the past year, we've expanded our offerings from design and learning tech services to include advisory services and L&D talent. These changes reflect our commitment to creating long-term partnerships with our clients and helping them to achieve measurable learning outcomes."

