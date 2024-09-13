AllenComm Wins Gold and Silver in the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech, and talent for organizational learning and development, has been recognized for outstanding achievement in human capital management programs, in the areas of custom content and association professional development.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm — a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences — has received two Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for 2024: a gold for Best Custom Content and a silver for Best Association Professional Development.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Award program leader.

Entries for the HCM Excellence Awards were evaluated by a panel of L&D experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and corporate executives based on several criteria, including alignment to the business need and environment; program design, functionality and delivery; and overall effectiveness and impact.

The Gold Award for Best Custom Content was given to a foundational leadership program designed by AllenComm that invited all employees to be part of a larger company story of innovation and growth. "Using video and animation, we illustrated where the company had been and where they are going," explains Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO. "We also invited learners to be part of the story by prompting them to both reflect and take action. The program we developed democratizes leadership development— a philosophy we embrace—and we're proud to have been part of it."

The Silver Award in the category of Best Association Professional Development was in recognition of a blended learning program AllenComm designed to help first-time nursing leaders make a successful transition into leadership. "Through careful collaboration with the client, we developed a highly flexible program to accommodate the busy schedules of nurse leaders," says Zamir. "Receiving this award validates a trend we're seeing in the data—the need to increase learner confidence and boosts proficiency in key leadership capabilities."

You can learn more about AllenComm's extensive portfolio of learning programs and the results they deliver for clients by visiting by reviewing their website. If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact them at [email protected].

About AllenComm

AllenComm provides award-winning learning and technology services for workplace learning and development. We offer needs analysis and consulting services, solution design and development, learning technology, and specialized staffing of L&D talent. Consistently ranked as one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm develops custom solutions in leadership development, compliance, onboarding, sales enablement, and skills development.

Media Contact

Allen Communication, AllenComm, (801) 537-7800, [email protected], allencomm.com

SOURCE AllenComm