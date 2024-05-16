AllenComm's Chief Learning Officer Refreshes Leadership Development with Learner-Experience Design (LXD)

In an era where effective leadership is synonymous with organizational success, many traditional development programs fall short, lacking the depth and agility required to prepare leaders for today's competitive challenges. To address that gap, AllenComm has introduced an approach that aligns learning with business outcomes and change management. This equips leaders with the skills and capabilities necessary to drive transformation in their organizations and achieve sustainable growth. In the podcast, Sargsyan details her strategy for creating this alignment.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllenComm, an innovator in the transformation of leadership development programs, recently renewed their partnership with the Brandon Hall Group, as a Smartchoice Preferred Provider of learning services. As part of this partnership, AllenComm's Chief Learning Officer, Anna Sargsyan, was featured on the Excellence at Work Podcast, hosted by Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. As part of that partnership, AllenComm's Chief Learning Officer, Anna Sargsyan, was featured on the Excellence at Work Podcast, hosted by Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™.

A New Direction in Leadership Training

As Sargsyan explains, AllenComm's brings to the position over two decades of experience in instructional design and strategic leadership. Under her guidance, AllenComm's approach is moving away from conventional content delivery, leveraging immersive learning experiences as well as the latest methodologies and technology to cultivate essential leadership skills and capabilities and facilitate active knowledge application and competency development.

Tailored Leadership Journeys

Understanding that leadership development is an ongoing, iterative process, AllenComm offers personalized learning pathways to address the unique needs of leaders at various organizational levels. This custom approach, supported by a comprehensive skills framework, ensures that each leader benefits from targeted support aimed at bridging competency gaps and fostering a versatile skill set.

Quantifying Impact and Securing Stakeholder Buy-In

A standout feature of AllenComm's leadership solutions is the incorporation of advanced measurement and evaluation strategies. This enables organizations to monitor learner progress, evaluate skill acquisition, and demonstrate the ROI of their leadership development efforts. By showcasing tangible results, AllenComm aids organizations in garnering stakeholder support and fostering an environment of continuous improvement.

Tune In to Transform Leadership Development

"Anna has been an innovator in learning design for more than 2 decades," said Michael Noble, VP of AllenComm Advisory. "She consults with many Fortune 500 organizations on enterprise leadership and has introduced several practical and technically innovative solutions."

The episode featuring Anna Sargsyan is now available on the https://brandonhall.com/po dcast/excellence-at-work-podcast-episode-273-level-up-your-leadership-allencomms-cutting-edge-approach-to-transformative-learning/ [Excellence at Work Podcast __title__ ]. Learning and leadership development professionals are encouraged to listen in for an enriching discussion on the future of leadership training and development.

About AllenComm

AllenComm is a leading provider of innovative leadership development solutions, committed to transforming the way organizations train their leaders. With a focus on aligning learning experiences with business objectives, AllenComm delivers impactful training programs that drive meaningful change. Recognized as a Brandon Hall Group™ Bronze Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, AllenComm continues to set the standard for excellence in the leadership development space.

