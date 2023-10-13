Allergan Aesthetics Pledges Diamond Level Sponsorship for 2023 Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

"We are honored to partner with organizations that share our dedication to supporting the breast cancer community year-round," said Carrie Strom, president, Global Allergan Aesthetics and senior vice president, AbbVie. Tweet this

"The significance of BRA Day as a symbol of breast reconstruction awareness – and access – has never been more critical," said Howard Levinson, MD, president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF). "ASPS and The PSF are determined to ensure that all patients seeking post-mastectomy care be made aware of their right to coverage and all options available. Partnering with like-minded organizations helps to bolster this ongoing support for breast cancer patients, advocating for their right to make well-informed choices that best serve their needs."

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we are committed to driving education for patients so that they are empowered to make informed decisions for their personal journey and unique circumstances, and that includes ensuring that breast cancer patients are aware of all their post-mastectomy options such as breast reconstruction," said Carrie Strom, president, Global Allergan Aesthetics and senior vice president, AbbVie. "We are honored to partner with organizations that share our dedication to supporting the breast cancer community year-round."

BRA Day brings together ASPS, The PSF, plastic surgeons specializing in breast reconstruction, nurse navigators, corporate partners, breast cancer support groups and organizations to coordinate events this Oct. 18. These events take place across the globe and can include media events, Q&A sessions, lectures, flash mobs, fundraising parties, advertising campaigns, community events and more.

About Breast Reconstruction

Studies show that women who undergo breast reconstruction experience significant improvements in psychological, social and sexual well-being. Every patient deserves to learn about the full complement of breast reconstruction options at the time of diagnosis. In fact, the two main reasons women do not undergo breast reconstruction is that patients are not referred to breast reconstructive surgeons and are not informed of their reconstructive options. Breast reconstruction is part of a comprehensive approach and treatment for breast cancer patients.

Integral to this cohesive team approach, are frequent meetings that occur to discuss each patient and their individualized treatment plan. Members of this group of specialists are breast surgeons, plastic pathologists, reconstructive surgeons, oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, geneticists, nurses, patient care coordinators and more. Their collective insights guarantee that patients are not only aware of but also have access to a full range of reconstructive procedures, with decisions based on consensus among the team and ultimately the patient.

"Women need choices – they should be presented with the complete range of breast reconstruction options," said Lynn Damitz, MD, ASPS board vice president of health policy & advocacy. Shared decision-making is the optimal goal where we are all part of the decision."

For more information on breast reconstruction, visit http://www.breastreconusa.org. Become educated and help educate others about the availability of and access to breast reconstruction and why all women deserve a team approach to breast cancer treatment.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing nearly 8,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit http://www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at http://www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

