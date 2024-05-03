Allergy and Asthma Experts Prepare for Air Quality Awareness Week

Media Advisory for Air Quality Awareness Week During National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- May 6 - 10 is Air Quality Awareness Week, and experts in the allergy/immunology field are addressing the impact of air quality on public health.

The effects of climate change, air pollution and other environmental factors can cause unique challenges for people living with asthma and allergies. Average daily pollen counts have increased over the past 25 years and are projected to continue in the coming decades. As leaders in the field of allergy, asthma and immunological disease, AAAAI experts are available to discuss the significant impact air quality has on those living with these challenges.

As the leading membership organization of more than 7,000 allergist/immunologists, the AAAAI is committed to serving as a trusted source of information in the allergy/immunology specialty.

Details:

Air Quality Awareness Week

Date: May 6 - 10, 2024

Media Requests:

Email [email protected] to request an interview with an AAAAI expert

Press Contact:

Candace Archie, AAAAI Communications & Public Relations Manager

Media Contact

Candace Archie, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (414) 272-6071, [email protected], aaaai.org

