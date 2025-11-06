Allergy Standards Expands Air Cleaner Standard to Include Compact Portable Units Designed for Smaller Spaces

"With the growth of remote work and the increasing demand for personal air cleaning solutions, it's essential that we provide clear, science-based guidance for smaller air cleaners," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. Post this

The new standard extension reflects evolving consumer needs and advances in air purification technology, as more people seek cleaner air in compact living and working environments.

"With the growth of remote work and the increasing demand for personal air cleaning solutions, it's essential that we provide clear, science-based guidance for smaller air cleaners," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "This expansion to include models designed for personal spaces reflects the evolving consumer need of a responsive and adaptive approach to air cleaning, ensuring manufacturers can demonstrate the true performance of compact devices while helping consumers identify products proven to reduce airborne allergens for specific use cases."

The expansion of the standard recognizes a growing market trend toward desk-sized, travel-friendly, and modular air cleaners, often used in home offices, dormitories, nurseries, and shared workspaces. These compact devices have become more sophisticated, offering smart features, low noise, and energy-efficient operation, making them increasingly attractive to consumers who are prioritizing indoor air quality in limited spaces.

The ASP:08-09 sub-category establishes rigorous criteria to verify the allergen reduction capability and suitability of small portable air cleaners for rooms under 250 ft². To achieve Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification, a product must meet the following performance requirements:

Demonstrate >75% reduction of airborne allergens compared to an inactive control for at least one tested allergen

Demonstrate >50% recovery of airborne allergen reduction inside the air cleaner itself for at least one tested allergen

Maintain ozone emission concentration below 50 parts per billion (ppb)

The addition of ASP:08-09 marks the ninth sub-category under Standard ASP:08, which already includes portable air cleaners, HVAC filters, and full automotive cabin filtration systems. The expansion reinforces ASL's commitment to design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer, ensuring that certification standards keep pace with emerging product categories and health-focused technologies.

About Allergy Standards Ltd

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy), and innovation (ASL Institute).

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

In the USA, the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, flooring, insulation, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more.

Visit allergystandards.com for more information.

