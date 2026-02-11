Allergy Standards Ltd Introduces New Addendum to ASP-05-03 Textile Flooring Standard Addressing Emerging Carpet Technologies

"This addendum reflects the reality that novel textiles, home furnishings and floor covering technologies are all being developed that warrant objective, performance-based assessment," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL Post this

This new addendum enhances the existing ASP-05-03 textile flooring standard by defining additional quantitative performance criteria applicable where carpet products incorporate specific technologies intended to address defined allergen-related performance endpoints within the carpet structure.

Importantly, the addendum does not represent a general recommendation of carpet for individuals with asthma or allergies, nor does it imply that all textile floor coverings are suitable for all indoor environments. Instead, it provides a science-based framework for evaluating specific, substantiated allergen-related performance claims under defined conditions. The addendum applies only to products making defined allergen-related technology claims and does not signal a change in ASL's broader position on textile flooring.

"Effective standards must evolve alongside science and innovation," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "This addendum reflects the reality that novel textiles, home furnishings and floor covering technologies are all being developed that warrant objective, performance-based assessment. Our role is to ensure that any environmental allergen-related claims are evaluated using robust methods that are meaningful to both the medical community and the built environment."

The addendum sets out criteria to confirm that:

Specified allergen-related performance endpoints within the carpet structure can be measured under defined test conditions, as set out in the addendum;

Normal use and cleaning do not adversely affect indoor air quality (IAQ);

Existing hygiene, microbiological, and indoor air quality requirements within ASP05-03 continue to be met.

By focusing on measurable performance rather than marketing claims, the addendum supports responsible innovation while maintaining the integrity of ASL's standards framework. Manufacturers developing new carpet technologies now have a clear, transparent pathway to validate allergen-related claims against criteria aligned with medical understanding, exposure science, and real-world use.

New standards are developed through extensive scientific testing, drawing on laboratory expertise, exposure science, and consultation with medical experts from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and technical experts. Across flooring and other product categories, the standards are designed to act as a bridge between health science, product innovation, and consumer trust.

About Allergy Standards Ltd

Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy), and innovation (ASL Institute).

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

In the USA, the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, flooring, insulation, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more.

Visit allergystandards.com for more information.

