Alley Cat Rescue Partners With Mountain View Humane to Provide Community Cat Spay/Neuter in Roanoke, VA

Louise Holton is the founder and president of Alley Cat Rescue. She has been working to spread TNR throughout the country as an alternative to euthanizing outdoor cats (a method also known as catch-and-kill). Holton explained how TNR benefits community cats: "It's such a tragedy that cats end up in shelters, and a large percentage of them are outdoor cats. Sterilization of outdoor cats not only keeps them healthy, it saves their lives because if those cats end up in a shelter, they are deemed unadoptable and routinely euthanized."

Funds are limited. Individuals and rescue organizations are encouraged to take advantage of this offer without delay. To schedule your appointment, contact Mountain View Humane at (540) 382-0222. Please note all feral cats must come in a feral cat trap. For further details, visit mvhclinic.org/feral-cat-package/.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website https://www.saveacat.org.

