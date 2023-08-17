Alley Cat Rescue Releases New Edition of Acclaimed Book About Nonlethal Management of Community Cats

The new, online edition of the book incorporates the latest advancements in veterinary medicine as well as new scientific data about TNR, sourced from studies and the results of its real-world application around the globe.

MOUNT RAINIER, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The original edition of Alley Cat Rescue's Guide to Managing Community Cats was published in 2015. Author and founder of Alley Cat Rescue, Louise Holton, wrote the book to explain the moral and practical importance of managing the global cat population through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), and to dispel negative myths about feral cats that are perpetuated today by some TNR opponents.

The new, online edition of the book incorporates the latest advancements in veterinary medicine as well as new scientific data about TNR, sourced from studies and the results of its real-world application around the globe. The latest version of the book is available only through the Alley Cat Rescue website at saveacat.org/handbook-2023-ed.html. Holton believes that moving away from a printed version will allow updates to be made speedily as new data emerges, and will also make the handbook available to a wider audience.

Holton explains, "The goal of TNR is fewer cats, fewer problems and making cats' lives happy and easier." She contends that, with between 200 - 600 million community cats roaming the streets around the world, their protection and management through TNR must be taken up, not only by dedicated nonprofits and municipal animal control, but by individuals within their own neighborhoods or towns. This book empowers readers with the knowledge and resources to save and improve community cats' lives.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website http://www.saveacat.org.

