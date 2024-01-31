Alley Cat Rescue's 2023 Global Feral Fix Challenge Results in Record Number of Community Cat Spays/Neuters

Veterinarians and clinics across 24 U.S. states as well as Greece and South Africa together sterilized a total of over 84,000 community cats during the 2023 Challenge. This makes 2023 the Challenge's most impactful cycle yet.
MOUNT RAINIER, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 13th cycle of Alley Cat Rescue's annual Feral Fix Challenge ran from March 15 through December 31, 2023, with record results. The Challenge is a global event that invites veterinarians to get involved with trap-neuter-return (TNR) by providing low-cost or free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations for free-roaming cats. The goal of the Challenge is to save feral cats from shelter euthanasia, starvation, and disease by humane population management.
Veterinarians and clinics across 24 U.S. states as well as Greece and South Africa together sterilized a total of over 84,000 community cats during the 2023 Challenge. This makes 2023 the Challenge's most impactful cycle yet. Since the first Feral Fix Challenge in 2010, vets from all 50 U.S. states, Antigua, Canada, Croatia, England, Greece, Israel, India, Japan, Nicaragua, and the U.A.E. have participated. The grand total of cats spayed or neutered as a result of the yearly Challenge is nearly 320,000.
Alley Cat Rescue founder and president, Louise Holton, explains the significance of this campaign: "The participation of veterinarians around the globe is very important to achieving our ultimate goal, which is the sterilization of all community cats. This process is the only way to reduce the population of outdoor cats; killing them, bedsides being inhumane, simply does not work as studies show new cats will enter vacated areas and breed until the number of cats there is back to the same level as before or even higher."
The 2024 cycle of the Feral Fix Challenge officially begins March 15th. Veterinarians everywhere are encouraged to join by pledging to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices via the link http://www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html.
Non-veterinary Individuals can get involved by Emailing [email protected] to request an invitation be sent to their vet, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.
Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website https://www.saveacat.org.
