Alley Cat Rescue's 2023 Global Feral Fix Challenge Results in Record Number of Community Cat Spays/Neuters

Alley Cat Rescue founder and president, Louise Holton, explains the significance of this campaign: "The participation of veterinarians around the globe is very important to achieving our ultimate goal, which is the sterilization of all community cats. This process is the only way to reduce the population of outdoor cats; killing them, bedsides being inhumane, simply does not work as studies show new cats will enter vacated areas and breed until the number of cats there is back to the same level as before or even higher."

The 2024 cycle of the Feral Fix Challenge officially begins March 15th. Veterinarians everywhere are encouraged to join by pledging to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices via the link http://www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html.

Non-veterinary Individuals can get involved by Emailing [email protected] to request an invitation be sent to their vet, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit their website https://www.saveacat.org.

