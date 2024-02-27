Alley Cat Rescue's Global Feral Fix Challenge 2024 Uniting Veterinarians and Rescuers to Fight Community Cat Overpopulation

The goal of the Feral Fix is to save feral cats and kittens from suffering and shelter euthanasia by humanely controlling their numbers through TNR.
MOUNT RAINIER, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alley Cat Rescue's Feral Fix Challenge begins in March. The Feral Fix Challenge is an annual, global campaign that brings veterinarians and communities together to save cats' lives. The Challenge invites veterinarians to get involved by providing low-cost or free spay/neuter for community cats. Now in its thirteenth year, the Feral Fix has resulted in the sterilization of over 320,000 cats. Vets across all 50 U.S. states, Antigua, Canada, Croatia, Dubai, Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Nicaragua, South Africa, and the U.K. have taken part in the Challenge.
Over 400,000 cats died in U.S. shelters in 2023. Many were newborn kittens or unsocialized free-roaming cats. 80% of kittens entering shelters each year are born outdoors. Unwanted and discarded animals are a huge concern globally as impounding and killing the cats costs taxpayers millions of dollars. The influx of kittens during the spring and summer months, also known as Kitten Season, stretches shelters to the breaking point, leading to euthanasia of healthy cats and kittens simply to make room for each day's new arrivals. Yet still many kittens do not even make it to the shelter and die on the streets from treatable diseases and trauma.
The goal of the Feral Fix is to save feral cats and kittens from suffering and shelter euthanasia by humanely controlling their numbers through TNR.
"The participation of veterinarians around the globe is very important to achieving our ultimate goal, which is the sterilization of all community cats," said Louise Holton, Alley Cat Rescue president and founder. "This process is the only way to reduce the population of outdoor cats; killing them, bedsides being inhumane, simply does not work as studies show new cats will enter vacated areas and breed until the number of cats there is back to the same level as before or even higher."
Vets can sign up to participate at http://www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html and pledge to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices.
Individuals are also encouraged to visit this page or send an Email to [email protected] to request Alley Cat Rescue send their vet an invitation to participate, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.
Alley Cat Rescue is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit https://www.saveacat.org.
Media Contact
Deborah Holzer, Alley Cat Rescue Inc, 8189274130, [email protected]
SOURCE Alley Cat Rescue Inc
Share this article