Alley Cat Rescue's Global Feral Fix Challenge 2024 Uniting Veterinarians and Rescuers to Fight Community Cat Overpopulation

The goal of the Feral Fix is to save feral cats and kittens from suffering and shelter euthanasia by humanely controlling their numbers through TNR.

"The participation of veterinarians around the globe is very important to achieving our ultimate goal, which is the sterilization of all community cats," said Louise Holton, Alley Cat Rescue president and founder. "This process is the only way to reduce the population of outdoor cats; killing them, bedsides being inhumane, simply does not work as studies show new cats will enter vacated areas and breed until the number of cats there is back to the same level as before or even higher."

Vets can sign up to participate at http://www.saveacat.org/the-feral-fix.html and pledge to provide free or low-cost spay/neuter services to as many free-roaming cats as is feasible for their individual practices.

Individuals are also encouraged to visit this page or send an Email to [email protected] to request Alley Cat Rescue send their vet an invitation to participate, or for a sample invitation if they prefer to invite their vet personally.

Alley Cat Rescue is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned, and feral. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of feral cats. For more information, visit https://www.saveacat.org.

