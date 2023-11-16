Allganize Launches Alli Finance LLM App Market, Large Language Models Specialized for Finance Industry

Alli Finance LLM offers both the finance-focused LLM and the app market, allowing immediate practical application. Post this

Allganize, the leading all-in-one LLM solution company, announced the launch of their Alli Finance LLM App Market.

The Alli Finance LLM App Market, an extension of the pioneering Alli LLM App Market, introduces a specialized platform for AI-driven apps. Offerings include general, legal, HR, customer support, and productivity apps for enterprise clients in the finance sector. Businesses can now effortlessly select from a curated list of LLM apps or design their own using no-code development.

With over 100 apps tailored for financial automation readily available, Allganize's advanced AI-powered LLM platform streamlines access to intricate financial data. Users can effortlessly delve into specific topics, such as credit card disputes, or compare the financial stability of companies. For example, users can make requests like, 'Tell me about unauthorized use cases of credit cards."

In addition to the pre-registered apps, companies have the flexibility to craft custom business automation tools. With Allganize's Alli LLM App Builder, even non-developers can swiftly create automation scenarios. Supported LLMs range from OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, Google's Palm 2, and Anthropic's Claude2, as well as the specialized Alli Finance 13B model.

When using the Alli Finance LLM to build a specialized sLLM (small Large Language Model) for corporate use, companies can easily create and use dedicated apps reflecting specialized terms.

The Alli Financial LLM app market can link to internal and external sites and databases that are often accessed by financial institutions, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for financial and economic data. It supports all deployment types preferred by companies, including SaaS (Software as a Service), on-premises (built in-house), and a hybrid model combining public and private clouds.

CEO Changsu Lee of Allganize stated, "Alli Finance LLM offers both the finance-focused LLM and the app market, allowing immediate practical application. Since 2017, Allganize has collaborated with financial giants such as KB Securities, Hyundai Card, and Japan's SMBC Financial Group, amassing knowledge management expertise in the financial domain. This led us to launch the finance-specific sLLM model first, and we plan to expand into areas like insurance and manufacturing."

Based on the vision of "Improving the lives of the world's knowledge workers with AI,'' Allganize uses high-level natural language understanding and deep learning technology to support companies globally in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Founded by members with extensive business experience in the global market, Allganize is supported by domestic and international investors and operates from offices in Houston (USA), Tokyo (Japan), and Seoul (South Korea).

