AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc. Offers Money Cent$ Camp for High School Students in the Orlando Area for Free in 2024

AllGen Financial Advisors, inc. is offering its annual free, three-day Money Cent$ Camp to high school students in the Orlando area. This camp is designed to prepare students for making smart financial decisions as they enter adulthood and carry that financial wisdom forward through their lives.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc. will offer its annual three-day Money Cent$ Camp in 2024 from July 29 to 31 for students in grades 9-12. This free camp is an educational event designed to increase financial literacy and teach personal finance to young Central Florida students to instill confidence in their money-management skills as they approach adulthood. AllGen's philosophy is that young people who learn about finance early can start making smart money decisions earlier in life and carry that knowledge forward.

"We hear from many clients that they wish they'd had more financial education at a younger age," says Paul Roldán, Co-Founder and CEO of AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc. "In light of that, we aim to give high school students that financial education so they can start off their adult years with better financial literacy and money-management confidence."

"Learning financial wisdom at a young age can make a huge difference throughout these kids' entire lives," adds Jason Martin, Co-Founder and CIO of AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc. "We want to help provide the knowledge and experience they'll need to start off adulthood right."

The three-day camp will include highlights such as:

Learn the Dangers of Debt and Student Loans

Learn How to Earn Money and Buy a Car

Smart Spending and Investing

The Cash Flow and Live on Your Own (LOMO) Experience

The Power of Generosity and Biblical Stewardship

And More!

Money Cent$ Camp will be hosted by Discovery Church at 881 Sand Lake Road, Orlando, Florida 32809. The event will run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day and will feature special guest speakers. This year's camp is currently full, but space is still available on the waiting list.

Registration for Money Cent$ Camp 2024 can be found here: https://allgen-money-cents-camp-2024.eventbrite.com You can also follow AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc. on Eventbrite to be notified of future events.

Visit AllGen Financial Advisors, Inc., and contact them here: https://www.allgenfinancial.com/ or check out their LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allgenfinancial/

Learn more about Discovery Church here: https://www.discoverychurch.org/

