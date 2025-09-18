Alliage Announces business transfer of PreXion, a Global Leader in Dental CBCT Innovation

"We believe that the combination of Alliage's industrial efficiency with PreXion's innovation DNA is a rare and powerful match. This integration ushers in a new era for the brand, " said Caetano Biagi, CEO of Alliage. Post this

"We believe that the combination of Alliage's industrial efficiency with PreXion's innovation DNA is a rare and powerful match. This integration ushers in a new era for the brand," said Caetano Biagi, CEO of Alliage.

As part of the transition plan: PreXion's innovation center, currently located in Tokyo, will be relocated to California, leveraging the region's deep talent pool in technology and services. "We are confident that Alliage is the ideal partner to carry our mission forward. Their commitment to quality, production agility, and innovation gives us full confidence that the PreXion brand will continue to thrive," said Marc Adachi, CEO of PreXion group at the time of the transaction.

As of today, Denis Dutra assumes the role of CEO of Alliage International USA for PreXion, with a mandate to lead this new phase of growth and innovation under the Alliage Group umbrella.

"Our top priority will be to maintain the exceptional level of service that has always set PreXion apart. We are committed to ensuring continuity and responsiveness for all customers and partners," said Keith Huang, VP of Operations.

"The market potential for PreXion under Alliage leadership is extraordinary. With optimized cost structures and a stronger go-to-market strategy, we see a major opportunity to expand sales significantly across North America and beyond," added Rob Gochoel, VP of Sales and Marketing.

PreXion's brand and business is now officially part of the Alliage Group. The company reaffirms its commitment to all existing customers and partners worldwide, ensuring technical support, uninterrupted service, and ongoing product development.

"We not only aim to protect the PreXion legacy — we take responsibility for growing it. This acquisition reflects our long-term vision and our commitment to advancing 3D imaging and digital dentistry on a global scale," concluded Denis Oliveira, CEO of Alliage International USA.

About Alliage Headquartered in Brazil

Alliage is a leading global manufacturer of dental equipment and medical technology, with a presence in over 150 countries. The company is known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities, product reliability, and commitment to expanding access to innovative health solutions worldwide. Alliage offers a complete portfolio of dental imaging, clinical, and digital equipment. Find more at: www.alliage-global.com

About PreXion

Founded in Japan in 2007 and now based in the United States, PreXion is a globally respected brand specializing in high-precision CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) imaging systems for dental and maxillofacial applications. Known for its engineering excellence and image quality, PreXion combines deep R&D expertise with clinical insight to deliver solutions that empower dental professionals worldwide. The company offers unrivaled customer support and dedication to continuing education opportunities. Find more at: www.prexion.com

Media Contact

Rob Gochoel, PreXion, 1 5136380518, [email protected], https://www.prexion.com/

SOURCE PreXion