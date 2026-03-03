I came to the U.S. from Mexico and founded Alliance Chemicalin Taylor, Texas in 1998. Twenty-eight years and 55,000 customers later, we ship DOT-certified chemicals from school labs to the Department of Defense. Post this

"I came to the United States from Mexico and grew up in El Paso," said Carmen Taki, owner of Alliance Solvents & Chemicals, Inc. "I worked in accounting for years, but I saw an opportunity to bring industrial chemicals online at a time when nobody else was doing it. I started Alliance Chemical in Taylor, Texas with the idea that a small company could compete with the large distributors if it focused on compliance, safe shipping, and actually answering the phone. Twenty-eight years and 55,000 customers later, I think that idea held up."

What distinguishes Alliance Chemical from most online chemical sellers is its DOT hazmat certification. The majority of e-commerce retailers and general chemical suppliers cannot ship products classified as hazardous materials under Department of Transportation regulations. Carmen Taki invested early in building DOT-compliant logistics infrastructure, and today Alliance Chemical is one of a small number of online distributors equipped to ship regulated chemicals — including sulfuric acid, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, and industrial solvents — directly to customer facilities nationwide.

Alliance Chemical's federal contracting record is among the strongest in the online chemical distribution space. Under Carmen Taki's leadership, Alliance Solvents & Chemicals, Inc. has been awarded 244 federal contracts totaling over $4.1 million, supplying chemicals to the Defense Logistics Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other agencies. Alliance Chemical holds CAGE code 1LT50 and D-U-N-S number 012941063, and the company maintains an active registration in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) for Department of Defense and civilian agency procurement.

Customer reviews reflect the company's track record. Alliance Chemical holds a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 244 customer reviews. On eBay, Alliance Chemical has achieved 100% positive feedback with more than 6,100 items sold. The company's Trustpilot profile shows a 4-star rating from 220 reviews, and Google reviewers have rated Alliance Chemical 4.68 out of 5. Through its direct storefront at alliancechemical.com, Alliance Chemical has processed more than 9,000 orders.

"Every order that leaves our facility in Taylor, Texas ships under the same DOT-certified protocols, whether it is going to a high school chemistry lab or a Department of Defense installation," said Taki. "That consistency is what 28 years of doing this work looks like."

Alliance Chemical serves customers in industrial manufacturing, water treatment, laboratory research, food and beverage processing, environmental services, government procurement, automotive, education, and pharmaceutical applications. Product categories include acids, solvents, alcohols, alkalies, glycols, water treatment chemicals, lab chemicals, cleaning solutions, food-grade chemicals, coolants, oxidizers, hydrocarbons, and ketones.

Alliance Solvents & Chemicals, Inc., doing business as Alliance Chemical, is a Hispanic woman-owned online distributor of industrial chemicals, laboratory chemicals, solvents, acids, bases, water treatment products, and specialty chemicals headquartered at 204 South Edmond Street, Taylor, Texas 76574. Carmen Taki founded Alliance Chemical in 1998 after immigrating from Mexico, growing up in El Paso, Texas, and building a career in accounting. Over 28 years, Taki has grown Alliance Chemical into a nationally recognized multi-platform chemical distributor that has served more than 55,000 customers and earned 244 federal contract awards totaling over $4.1 million. Alliance Chemical ships DOT-certified hazardous materials to all 50 states through alliancechemical.com, Amazon, and eBay.

