Alliance Consumer Group Teams Up with ketteQ to Enhance Supply Chain Operations

Previously, ACG Brands lacked clear visibility into supply planning and faced inaccurate demand forecasts with new products. The company was seeking ways to provide a real-time promise date and allocate orders that not only honored those promise dates, but also achieved its goals for service, on-time in-full (OTIF), revenue and inventory.

Now with ketteQ's cloud-based technology stack, Salesforce integration and patent-pending AI algorithms with generative AI capabilities, the ACG Brands team can now promise order dates in real time. These dates are generated from a constrained supply plan that considers all supply chain complexities probabilistically. ketteQ's AI/ML forecasting techniques also provide valuable insights into the demand forecasting challenges of new product introductions and demand sensing. By leveraging Salesforce and generative AI, ACG Brands has expanded supply chain transparency across the organization at record speed.

"Our adoption of ketteQ's cloud-based supply chain planning solutions marks a strategic leap forward for ACG Brands," said Phil Laster, COO at ACG Brands. "With ketteQ's cloud offerings, we've unlocked unparalleled flexibility and scalability in our sales and operations planning (S&OP). Between seamless integrations and an intuitive user interface, we can now streamline our processes, adapt swiftly to market demands and drive sustainable growth while also delivering superior service to our customers and retail partners."

Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ, continued, "We are excited to add ACG Brands to the growing list of CPG companies we are enabling to achieve their growth objectives. With cutting-edge generative AI and Machine Learning capabilities, our solutions are tailored to tackle the unique challenges faced by CPG companies. This not only ensures greater agility and visibility throughout the end-to-end supply chain, but also that companies like ACG Brands will achieve their business growth objectives faster. Leveraging the robust capabilities of Salesforce and AWS, our rapid deployment ensures accelerated time-to-value for customers like ACG Brands."

About ketteQ

ketteQ is committed to revolutionizing supply chain technology by developing cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning solutions to enable autonomous supply chain planning. We empower the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve breakthrough levels of performance through autonomous planning and intelligent optimization. Leveraging advanced analytics on the Salesforce and AWS cloud platforms, ketteQ bridges the gap left by legacy systems, providing unmatched visibility and data-driven decision-making for today's complex supply chain landscape. Learn more at ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

About Alliance Consumer Group

Founded in 1974, Alliance Consumer Group (also known as ACG Brands) is a multi-national consumer products company based in Fort Worth, Texas with additional support offices in Poole, United Kingdom and Ningbo, China. Current brands owned by ACG include: NEBO flashlights, portable power, and other lighting solutions, TRUE everyday carry tools and knives, THAW personal heating products, and HALO power banks.

