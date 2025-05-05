Alliance Energy Services Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of 18 Propane Terminals from NGL Energy Partners LP

"This investment underscores our commitment to enhancing supply security, expanding our market reach, and delivering best-in-class service to our customers", said Jason Doyle, CEO of Alliance Energy Services. Post this

"The acquisition of these 18 propane terminals represents a significant milestone for Alliance Energy Services," said Jason Doyle, CEO of Alliance Energy Services. "This investment underscores our commitment to enhancing supply security, expanding our market reach, and delivering best-in-class service to our customers. We also look forward to the new employees joining our team from NGL."

This transaction aligns with Alliance Energy Services' long-term growth strategy of expanding its national footprint while maintaining a strong focus on customer-centric solutions. By integrating NGL's terminal assets into its operations, Alliance Energy Services ensures continued reliability and responsiveness to the propane supply chain.

As part of the transaction, Alliance closed a sustainability-linked term loan financing led by Breakwall Capital LP, an energy-focused asset manager and employee-owned firm committed to supporting the growth and improvement of conventional, renewable, and next generation energy companies. Sustainable Fitch provided a second-party opinion on the sustainability-linked term loan and considers the transaction to be aligned with the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association, Loan Syndications and Trading Association and Asia Pacific Loan Market Association Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles.

About Alliance Energy Services

Alliance Energy Services, headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri, is a leading wholesale propane marketing company that operates in the United States and Canada. It currently markets over 600 million gallons of propane per year out of approximately 75 terminals. Through strategic partnerships with gas liquids producers, Alliance is focused on adding value to its customers in the areas of product procurement, logistics, and price risk management planning.

For more information about Alliance Energy Services and its expanded capabilities, please visit www.allianceC3.com.

About Breakwall Capital

Breakwall Capital is a leading energy specialist focused on direct lending capital solutions to middle-market and developing energy companies. As an independent asset manager and employee-owned firm, Breakwall seeks to fill the gap that other financing providers appear reluctant to service. Breakwall is led by Christopher Abbate, Jamie Brodsky, and Daniel Flannery and since 2014, the Breakwall team has built a credit investment franchise that focuses exclusively on energy credit. The team has committed $5.3 billion in energy and energy-related companies or projects across more than 60 transactions. Breakwall is headquartered in New York with offices in Texas and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit Breakwall's website at www.breakwallcap.com.

