Alliance Mobile Medical Services Launches in San Antonio and DFW -- Delivering Hospital-Level Wound and Podiatry Care Directly to Patients Where They Live

"We're transforming how wound and podiatric care is delivered across Texas—through compassion, collaboration, and clinical excellence." — Jeffrey Combs, CEO. Post this

"We built Alliance to elevate the standard of bedside medical care," said Dr. Joseph Harvey, DPM, Founder & President. "Patients deserve hospital-level treatment without leaving their residence. Our team is committed to delivering that level of expertise safely, consistently, and compassionately."

"Our mission is simple: bring the highest quality of care directly to the patient," added Jeffrey Combs, CEO. "By expanding into San Antonio and DFW, we're strengthening access to advanced wound and podiatric care for thousands of patients who would otherwise struggle to obtain it."

Alliance's provider team collaborates closely with nursing facility staff, primary care providers, and home health agencies to ensure seamless continuity of care, reduced rehospitalization rates, and improved clinical outcomes. The company's expansion into two major Texas markets underscores its commitment to improving access to specialized bedside medical care across both urban and rural communities.

Alliance Mobile Medical Services is now accepting referrals and partnership inquiries from skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, assisted living communities, and home health agencies across San Antonio and DFW.

To request more information or explore partnership opportunities, visit the Alliance Contact Page here: https://www.alliancemobilemedical.com/contact-us

