Alliance Mobile Medical Services Launches in San Antonio and DFW -- Delivering Hospital-Level Wound and Podiatry Care Directly to Patients Where They Live

SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance Mobile Medical Services, LLC, a physician-led provider of advanced wound and podiatric care, has officially launched operations across San Antonio and the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The organization brings hospital-quality treatments directly to patients in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and home settings—bridging a long-standing gap in accessibility and continuity of care.
Founded and led clinically by Dr. Joseph Harvey, DPM, Founder & President, together with CEO Jeffrey Combs, Alliance Mobile Medical Services represents a new model of community-based care delivery. By combining cutting-edge medical therapies with a concierge-style approach, Alliance ensures patients receive expert treatment for complex wounds, diabetic foot conditions, infection management, and biologic skin grafts—all core components of its specialized mobile wound and podiatry services—without the challenges of transportation or hospital visits.
"We built Alliance to elevate the standard of bedside medical care," said Dr. Joseph Harvey, DPM, Founder & President. "Patients deserve hospital-level treatment without leaving their residence. Our team is committed to delivering that level of expertise safely, consistently, and compassionately."
"Our mission is simple: bring the highest quality of care directly to the patient," added Jeffrey Combs, CEO. "By expanding into San Antonio and DFW, we're strengthening access to advanced wound and podiatric care for thousands of patients who would otherwise struggle to obtain it."
Alliance's provider team collaborates closely with nursing facility staff, primary care providers, and home health agencies to ensure seamless continuity of care, reduced rehospitalization rates, and improved clinical outcomes. The company's expansion into two major Texas markets underscores its commitment to improving access to specialized bedside medical care across both urban and rural communities.
Alliance Mobile Medical Services is now accepting referrals and partnership inquiries from skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, assisted living communities, and home health agencies across San Antonio and DFW.
To request more information or explore partnership opportunities, visit the Alliance Contact Page here: https://www.alliancemobilemedical.com/contact-us
