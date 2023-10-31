Alliance of Channel Women Announces Winners of 2023 LEAD Awards

"We recognize these amazing women with the LEAD Award for their inspiring leadership example within their companies, the channel and the community at large." Post this

Tracy Hali , Vice President, Sales Operations at Intelisys

, Vice President, Sales Operations at Intelisys Holly Hunt , National Sales Director, Indirect Sales Channel at Comcast Business

, National Sales Director, Indirect Sales Channel at Comcast Business Kathryn Rose , founder of channelWise

The Alliance of Channel Women's LEAD Award is presented annually to exceptional female leaders in the technology channel. It celebrates women who are courageous, creative, collaborative, connected and confident in advancing channel careers. It also seeks to inspire other channel women to follow their lead.

"The LEAD Award honors influential women leaders in the tech channel," said Cassie Jeppson, ACW President and Director of North America Operations and Strategy at Lenovo. "We recognize these amazing women with the LEAD Award for their inspiring leadership example within their companies, the channel and the community at large."

Winners were selected by the ACW Board of Directors from nominations received from June 30-August 18, 2023, via an online application. Nominations came from third parties or candidates themselves. All applicants were required to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the channel as well as support, advocacy and mentorship of women in the channel.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

