Alliance of Channel Women Elects New Board of Directors for 2024-25

"We're pleased to welcome these five new board members to the ACW leadership team. Each of these women has been integral to ACW's growth and success through ACW Committees or Local Chapters. We look forward to their contributions in 2024 and beyond." Post this

Mayka Rosales-Peterson , Senior Manager of Partner Marketing at Intelisys, was named President of ACW. She has served on the board since 2021 and was Co-chair of ACW's DE&I Committee for the past two years.

, Senior Manager of Partner Marketing at Intelisys, was named President of ACW. She has served on the board since 2021 and was Co-chair of ACW's DE&I Committee for the past two years. Akilah Murrell , Senior Manager of Channel Marketing at 360insights, was named Vice President. She joined the board in 2022 and served as Chair of ACW's Mentoring Committee for the past year.

Newly elected board members include:

Madison Beedy , National Channel Manager at One Ring Networks and incoming Chair of the ACW Sponsorship Committee

, National Channel Manager at One Ring Networks and incoming Chair of the ACW Sponsorship Committee Staci Corbett , Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect and incoming ACW DEI Committee Chair

, Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect and incoming ACW DEI Committee Chair Sommer Figone , Marketing Manager at RapidScale, who continues her roles as Secretary and ACW Events Committee Co-Chair

, Marketing Manager at RapidScale, who continues her roles as Secretary and ACW Events Committee Co-Chair Tracy Hali , Vice President of Sales Operations for Intelisys, and member of the ACW Mentorship and Local Chapters committees

, Vice President of Sales Operations for Intelisys, and member of the ACW Mentorship and Local Chapters committees Jackie Steinberg , Channel Chief at DartPoints, and ACW DEI Committee Member

"We're pleased to welcome these five new board members to the ACW leadership team," said incoming President Rosales-Peterson. "Each of these women has been integral to ACW's growth and success through ACW Committees or Local Chapters. We look forward to their contributions in 2024 and beyond."

Returning board members include:

Brittany Caito , Director of Strategic Provider Management at AppSmart and ACW Technology Chair

, Director of Strategic Provider Management at AppSmart and ACW Technology Chair Ashley Cole , Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect and ACW Events Committee Chair

, Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect and ACW Events Committee Chair Amanda Jardine , Vice President, Partner Marketing at GoTo and ACW Education Committee Co-Chair

, Vice President, Partner Marketing at GoTo and ACW Education Committee Co-Chair Maureen O'Connell , Senior Director of National Partner Sales at Comcast Business and incoming Chair of Local Chapters

ACW also acknowledges the outstanding contributions of outgoing board members, including:

Cassie Jeppson , Director of North America Channel Programs, Operations and Strategy at Lenovo, who served on the board for five years, including the last two years as President

, Director of North America Channel Programs, Operations and Strategy at Lenovo, who served on the board for five years, including the last two years as President Jasmina Muller , Founder and Principal Consultant at Partner Connexions, who served on the board for four years, including the last two years as Vice President

, Founder and Principal Consultant at Partner Connexions, who served on the board for four years, including the last two years as Vice President Lori Graber , Director of Billing and Order Management at Telesystem, who served on the board for four years, including the last two years as Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair

, Director of Billing and Order Management at Telesystem, who served on the board for four years, including the last two years as Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Kelly Danziger , General Manager, Vice President Channel at Informa Tech, who served on the board for two years

Special Recognition

ACW also honors the legacy of Board Member Carolee Cannata, who passed away on December 5, 2023, following a battle with cancer. Cannata, who was Director of Partner Development at GTT, served on the ACW board for two years and was ACW's Sponsorship Chair.

"Sadly, ACW and the channel have lost one of its most vibrant and giving leaders," said incoming ACW Vice President Murrell. "Carolee was a bright light in our community. Her energy and enthusiasm were inspiring. We're grateful to have known her and will miss her deeply."

More Information

ACW stands by the principle of rotating leadership to bring new thought leaders to the group and to provide opportunities to as many of its members as possible.

For information about ACW membership or committees, visit ACW online at http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for ACW), 480.848.6726, [email protected], https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women