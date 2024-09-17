Alliance of Channel Women Launches Philanthropy Committee at ACWConnect Live! Atlanta

"We're thrilled to have Hope and Jessica leading this exciting new initiative for Alliance of Channel Women. Their passion and leadership will allow us to make a significant impact, not only within our own community but also in the lives of women across the country." Post this

ACW members and channel leaders Hope DeLaRosa, Partner Manager – Southeast at Genesys, and Jessica Duvall, Senior Channel Marketing Manager at RingCentral, are driving the formation of the committee and will serve as its co-chairs.

"We're thrilled to have Hope and Jessica leading this exciting new initiative for Alliance of Channel Women," said ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson. "Their passion and leadership will allow us to make a significant impact, not only within our own community but also in the lives of women across the country."

To ensure the success of this initiative, ACW is encouraging its members to get involved. The Philanthropy Committee will work with ACW members, Local Chapters and sponsors to drive resources and support to selected causes.

The committee is actively seeking new members to join the effort. ACW members interested in contributing to the committee's work are encouraged to contact ACW at [email protected].

"The goal of the Philanthropy Committee is to provide long-term and strategic relief to select nonprofit organizations. By using the power of networking through ACW, we can purposefully uplift others," said DeLaRosa.

"I look forward to working with the Philanthropy Committee to identify nonprofit organizations to partner with in upcoming years. It's exciting to provide resources, opportunities and aid to our surrounding community of marginalized women," said Duvall.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women