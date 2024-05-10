Alliance of Channel Women Names Ashley Cole as Treasurer

Association Forms Finance Committee to Elevate ACW's Financial Stewardship
ORANGE, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today that board member Ashley Cole, Senior Channel Sales Manager at Fusion Connect, has been named Treasurer and officer for the association. In addition, ACW has formed a Finance Committee, of which Cole will serve as chair.
Cole was elected to the ACW Board of Directors in 2023. She also served two years as the group's Events Committee Chair, responsible for planning the twice-annual ACWConnect Live! in-person membership events.
"Ashley's invaluable contributions have significantly propelled the success of our ACWConnect Live! events, thanks to her keen attention to detail, exceptional leadership qualities and readiness to take charge when necessary," said ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Senior Manager of Partner Marketing for Intelisys. "As she transitions into her new role as Treasurer, I'm confident that Ashley will use her skills to keep ACW financially healthy and thriving."
ACW's new Finance Committee will support Cole in executing her responsibilities as Treasurer to maintain ACW's financial health.
"This newly formed team will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration with various ACW committees, acting as a liaison to optimize the funding process across the organization," said Rosales-Peterson. "By facilitating communication, the Finance Committee aims to elevate ACW's financial stewardship."
ACW is seeking members to serve on the new committee. Cole encourages volunteers of all skill levels who have a basic understanding of finance and budgeting. If interested, please email to: [email protected].
Cole succeeds Lori Graber, Director of Billing and Order Management at Telesystem, who served as ACW's Treasurer for more than three years.
"Lori's leadership, data-driven mindset and management have ensured ACW's financial stability during her tenure and laid a solid foundation for our continued progress," said Rosales-Peterson. "As we look ahead, we're committed to building on Lori's efforts and thank her for her contributions to ACW's success."
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org
SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women
