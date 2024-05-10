Alliance of Channel Women Names Ashley Cole as Treasurer

ACW's new Finance Committee will support Ashley Cole in executing her responsibilities as Treasurer to maintain ACW's financial health. Post this

"This newly formed team will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration with various ACW committees, acting as a liaison to optimize the funding process across the organization," said Rosales-Peterson. "By facilitating communication, the Finance Committee aims to elevate ACW's financial stewardship."

ACW is seeking members to serve on the new committee. Cole encourages volunteers of all skill levels who have a basic understanding of finance and budgeting. If interested, please email to: [email protected].

Cole succeeds Lori Graber, Director of Billing and Order Management at Telesystem, who served as ACW's Treasurer for more than three years.

"Lori's leadership, data-driven mindset and management have ensured ACW's financial stability during her tenure and laid a solid foundation for our continued progress," said Rosales-Peterson. "As we look ahead, we're committed to building on Lori's efforts and thank her for her contributions to ACW's success."

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

