Alliance of Channel Women Names Big Impact Winner for Q2 2023

"[Holly] has been an amazing support system and leader for me and many other women ... . She is truly a shining star and a fantastic example of ACW and what it stands for!" Tweet this

ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association encourages visitors to nominate women who are "living the pledge."

Hunt, the Big Impact Winner for Q2 2023, was nominated by Molly Codd, Channel Manager at Innovative Business Solutions.

"[Holly] has been an amazing support system and leader for me and many other women around us," said Codd. "Whenever I have a complex issue or need sound advice, I can call or email Holly; she is always there to help find a solution. She is truly a shining star and a fantastic example of ACW and what it stands for! Holly has been my mentor since I came over to Innovative, which is a little over a year! She has taken me under her wing and provided sound advice, helping me get involved with ACW, where I've started a local chapter. She has helped me gain confidence in myself and being a woman in this very male-dominated industry. Which I believe we are changing!"

"She continues to support women from all areas. She is part of the ACW community and serves on the Communications Committee. She organizes and plans events and inspires others to join. She is a mentor to many other women in our industry. She has a podcast and continues to be a shining bright star for women in the channel and out."

Read the full nomination here.

Congratulations to ACW's other Living the Pledge Q2 nominees, including:

Melinda Ann O'Neill, Director of Strategic Accounts at Tanium

Hannah Shahriyari, Director of Sales at GeoLinks

Sharon Andrus, Retired Channel Director at Telstra

Andrea Sittig-Rolf, Chief Executive Officer at Blitz Masters

Marcia Dempster, Senior Director of Channel Sales at Keeper Security

For information about the ACW Pledge, visit:https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/engage/acw-pledge

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women