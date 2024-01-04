Alliance of Channel Women Names Big Impact Winner for Q3 2023

"Staci Corbett embodies the essence of Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge through her unwavering commitment to uplifting women in the industry." Post this

ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association encourages visitors to nominate women who are "living the pledge."

Corbett, the Big Impact Winner for Q3 2023, was nominated by Jennifer Redmond, Director of Sales Operations at Fusion Connect.

"Staci Corbett embodies the essence of Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge through her unwavering commitment to uplifting women in the industry. Her actions serve as a beacon of inspiration for us all," said Redmond.

"Staci's willingness to lend a helping hand knows no bounds. She goes above and beyond to extend her knowledge, experience and resources to her female peers, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed. Whether it's providing mentorship, sharing invaluable insights or simply offering a word of encouragement, Staci is a steadfast advocate for the advancement of women in the industry."

Congratulations to ACW's other Living the Pledge Q3 nominees, including:

Stacey Cole , Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing at Five9

, Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing at Five9 Autum Grimm , Chief Revenue Officer at PartnerTap

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

