Alliance of Channel Women Opens Registration for ACWConnect Live! Fall Event in Miami Beach

"So many of us wear masks to project our image of a leader or protect us from being vulnerable. At this year's ACWConnect LIVE! event, we hope to give channel women some tools to help them reveal their own leadership style," said Cassie Jeppson, ACW President and Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo. "When we embrace our strengths and shore up our weaknesses, we become authentic leaders."

The ACW event will also feature our signature networking reception and engaging programming, such as:

Welcoming remarks from ACW President Cassie Jeppson

ACW LEAD and ACT Award winners' presentation

Raffle prizes

Swag bags

More

The ACWConnect Live! networking event is open to all genders attending the Channel Futures MSP Summit & Channel Futures Leadership Summit. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are $40 for non-members. Additional tickets may be available at the door for $50. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. EDT on October 27. Additional tickets may be available at the door on a "first come, first served" basis.

Women's Leadership Summit

ACW also will co-host the Channel Futures Women's Leadership Summit, a half-day event from noon to 6 p.m. on October 30 during the Channel Futures MSP Summit & Channel Futures Leadership Summit.

This special conference is designed to equip women with the tools to increase their leadership impact and professionals of all genders with the insights to support and uplift their female colleagues.

"The Women's Leadership Summit gives channel women an opportunity to focus on ways to tap into our individual strengths as leaders and advance in our careers in the channel," said Jasmina Muller, ACW Vice President and Chief Ecosystem Officer at PartnerTap. "At the same time, it also lets us come together to find and grow friendships and business relationships that help us to build channel opportunities for all."

Get $200 off the Summit Pass, including the Women's Leadership Summit, using the code ACW when you register with this link.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization for women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

