Alliance of Channel Women Thanks Outstanding Volunteers with 2023 ACT Awards

Madison Beedy, National Channel Manager at One Ring Networks and Member of the ACW Sponsorship Committee

Sommer Figone, Senior Manager, Marketing at RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, and Co-chair of the ACW Events Committee

Vicki Patten, Vice President of Channel at Ntirety and Member of the ACW Mentorship Committee

Alexie Teferi, Account Director II, Channel Development at Lumen and Co-chair of ACW Mentorship Committee

"ACW relies on member volunteers for ideas and energy to help drive our community programs," said Cassie Jeppson, ACW President and Director of North America Operations and Strategy at Lenovo. "We thank our outstanding volunteers — Madison Beedy, Sommer Figone, Vicki Patten and Alexie Teferi — for going above and beyond in supporting this community-driven organization and contributing to its success."

ACT Award winners are selected annually by the ACW Board of Directors based on nominations from ACW committee chairs.

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726

