Alliance of Channel Women Thanks Outstanding Volunteers with 2023 ACT Awards

4 ACW Members Recognized at the ACWConnect Live! Event on October 30
ORANGE, Calif., and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, thanks its outstanding volunteers with the seventh annual ACT Awards. Four ACW members were honored at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! Event today at the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Leadership Summit at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.
The 2023 ACT Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include:
- Madison Beedy, National Channel Manager at One Ring Networks and Member of the ACW Sponsorship Committee
- Sommer Figone, Senior Manager, Marketing at RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, and Co-chair of the ACW Events Committee
- Vicki Patten, Vice President of Channel at Ntirety and Member of the ACW Mentorship Committee
- Alexie Teferi, Account Director II, Channel Development at Lumen and Co-chair of ACW Mentorship Committee
"ACW relies on member volunteers for ideas and energy to help drive our community programs," said Cassie Jeppson, ACW President and Director of North America Operations and Strategy at Lenovo. "We thank our outstanding volunteers — Madison Beedy, Sommer Figone, Vicki Patten and Alexie Teferi — for going above and beyond in supporting this community-driven organization and contributing to its success."
ACT Award winners are selected annually by the ACW Board of Directors based on nominations from ACW committee chairs.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected]m, www.allianceofchannelwomen.org
SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women
Share this article