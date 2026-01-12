Alliance Virtual Offices Launches Instant Booking App for Meeting Rooms and Flexible Workspace

Alliance Virtual Offices announces the launch of its new instant-booking app, making it simpler and more reliable for teams and individuals to find and reserve meeting rooms and workspace on demand. The app is designed for both current Virtual Office clients and anyone who needs professional space for a day. Built for entrepreneurs, consultants, attorneys, CPAs, and remote teams, the app provides real-time availability, streamlined workspace discovery, and secure instant checkout across Alliance's global network of professionally staffed locations. This launch marks the first phase of Alliance's broader vision to bring workspace booking and Virtual Office services together into a more convenient, unified experience.

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

The Alliance app removes friction from the workspace booking experience by giving users a faster, more reliable alternative to emails and phone calls, whether booking online or through the mobile app.