Alliance Virtual Offices Launches Instant Booking App for Meeting Rooms and Flexible Workspace

Alliance Virtual Offices announces the launch of its new instant-booking app, making it simpler and more reliable for teams and individuals to find and reserve meeting rooms and workspace on demand. The app is designed for both current Virtual Office clients and anyone who needs professional space for a day. Built for entrepreneurs, consultants, attorneys, CPAs, and remote teams, the app provides real-time availability, streamlined workspace discovery, and secure instant checkout across Alliance's global network of professionally staffed locations. This launch marks the first phase of Alliance's broader vision to bring workspace booking and Virtual Office services together into a more convenient, unified experience.
The Alliance app removes friction from the workspace booking experience by giving users a faster, more reliable alternative to emails and phone calls, whether booking online or through the mobile app.
"Booking professional workspace should be simple and efficient," said Mike Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance Virtual Offices. "The Alliance app provides entrepreneurs and professionals a way to find and book real meeting space with confidence – backed by a trusted global network and real-time availability. This is a major step forward from outdated booking systems and scattered email requests."
Key Features of the New Alliance Virtual Offices App Include:
- Book with Confidence Using Real-Time Availability: View up-to-the-minute availability and instantly reserve individual workspaces at participating locations.
- Access a Global Network of Professional Workspaces: Choose from thousands of instantly bookable meeting rooms, offices, and workspaces—ideal for attorneys, consultants, CPAs, and client-facing teams—across Alliance's global network.
- Find the Right Space Even Faster with Smart Discovery: View workspace suggestions near you, complete with detailed descriptions, images, and features.
- Stay Organized with Calendar Sync: Integrates with Google, Apple, and Outlook calendars to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
- Complete Bookings Easily with Flexible Checkout Options: Pay with credit/debit, Apple Pay, or Google Pay using trusted payment processing built for speed and security.
- Protect Your Information with Enterprise-Level Security: Benefit from industry-standard encryption and data protection protocols.
Features Coming in Future App Updates
Alliance will continue to expand the app and website features, adding deeper controls and management tools designed to simplify how clients interact with both workspace bookings and Virtual Office services – all in one place.
These enhancements will enable clients to:
- Manage Bookings End-to-End: View upcoming and past reservations, rebook spaces, and manage bookings directly in the app.
- Streamline Payments & Invoicing: Save multiple payment methods, support faster checkout, and access invoices when needed.
- Manage Your Virtual Office, All in One Place: From workspace bookings to secure mail handling and receptionist services, take control of your business presence in one full-service app.
- Find Available Space Faster with Smarter Search: Simplify reservations based on booking behavior and usage patterns.
- Coordinate Schedules with Team & Guests: Share booking details and meeting information more easily with colleagues and attendees.
- Access In-App Support: Access live chat support within the app for even faster help when you need it.
How To Get the App
Whether you're hosting client consultations, tax season prep, legal briefings and depositions, or strategic planning sessions, the Alliance Virtual Offices app makes it easy to find professional meeting space fit for your needs.
About Alliance Virtual Offices
Alliance Virtual Offices is a premier provider of Virtual Office solutions, real, professionally-staffed commercial office locations, and live receptionist services designed to empower remote and hybrid professionals, entrepreneurs, and growing teams. With a worldwide network of over 4,000 bookable workspaces, Alliance helps businesses grow with confidence and flexibility.
