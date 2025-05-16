alliant Family Saddened by the Death of Strategic Advisory Board Member Kit Bond

alliant is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Christopher 'Kit' Bond, a beloved member of our Strategic Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to alliant. A former Senator, Governor, statesman, colleague, and friend, Kit Bond was an integral part of our alliant family, and we will miss him dearly.
HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliant is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Christopher 'Kit' Bond, a beloved member of our Strategic Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to alliant. A former Senator, Governor, statesman, colleague, and friend, Kit Bond was an integral part of our alliant family, and we will miss him dearly.
"Kit Bond was a true champion for American businesses and institutions throughout his career," said alliant CEO Dhaval Jadav. " His remarkable ability to build coalitions and work across party lines to achieve results made him an invaluable advisor in our mission to expand economic opportunities for U.S. businesses. More importantly, he was a friend, and I'm so thankful for all his years of service to us and to the businesses of America he was able to help."
Bond joined alliant in 2011. As one of the first members of the Strategic Advisory Board, he was instrumental in helping grow alliant's presence as the premier advocate for American businesses.
Before alliant, Bond enjoyed a storied career consisting of over four decades in public service. He became Missouri's youngest-ever Governor when he was elected to office at age 33, and was re-elected for a second term in 1980. Following his tenure as Governor, he was elected to the United States Senate in 1986 and was re-elected three more times before retiring in 2010.
He served as Chairman for the Committee on Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship during his time as Senator, and this passion for American small businesses never left him. He was passionately dedicated to his home state and the Great Plains region, and he remained an integral part of Missouri politics for his whole adult life.
alliant will forever be grateful for Bond's leadership and dedication to serving American enterprise and he will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences to his wife Linda, his son Sam, and his entire family.
Media Contact
Jaime Barthel, alliant, 1 844-643-5617, [email protected], alliantgroup.com
SOURCE alliant
Share this article