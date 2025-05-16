alliant Family Saddened by the Death of Strategic Advisory Board Member Kit Bond

"Kit Bond was a true champion for American businesses. His remarkable ability to build coalitions and work across party lines to achieve results made him an invaluable advisor." Dhaval Jadav, alliant CEO Post this

Bond joined alliant in 2011. As one of the first members of the Strategic Advisory Board, he was instrumental in helping grow alliant's presence as the premier advocate for American businesses.

Before alliant, Bond enjoyed a storied career consisting of over four decades in public service. He became Missouri's youngest-ever Governor when he was elected to office at age 33, and was re-elected for a second term in 1980. Following his tenure as Governor, he was elected to the United States Senate in 1986 and was re-elected three more times before retiring in 2010.

He served as Chairman for the Committee on Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship during his time as Senator, and this passion for American small businesses never left him. He was passionately dedicated to his home state and the Great Plains region, and he remained an integral part of Missouri politics for his whole adult life.

alliant will forever be grateful for Bond's leadership and dedication to serving American enterprise and he will be deeply missed. We express our deepest condolences to his wife Linda, his son Sam, and his entire family.

