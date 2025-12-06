Alliant Garage Door Opens New Laguna Hills Showroom to Serve South Orange County Homeowners

Alliant Garage Door has opened a new showroom in Laguna Hills, giving South Orange County homeowners a convenient place to explore real garage door samples and receive personalized design and repair guidance. The new location also improves response times for installations, opener services, and same day repairs across the region.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliant Garage Door announced the opening of its new showroom and service location at 25255 Cabot Rd #217, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, expanding the company's reach into South Orange County. The new site is officially open and provides homeowners with a convenient place to view real garage door samples, compare design options, and receive expert guidance on garage door repairs, replacements, and opener solutions.

The Laguna Hills location serves Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, Dana Point, San Clemente, and surrounding communities, offering faster service response times and improved accessibility for residents in the area. In addition to repairs and installations, the new site provides homeowners with a design-focused space where they can explore insulation levels, material differences, colors, glass options, modern and carriage-style doors, and energy-efficient upgrades.

"Expanding into Laguna Hills allows us to better serve the families of South Orange County with convenience and confidence," said Victor Rocha, Business Manager at Alliant Garage Door. "Today's garage is more than a place to park. For many homeowners it is a gym, a project space, a work area, and a major part of home security with modern technology. Homeowners deserve a place where they can see and feel their options instead of flipping through a brochure. This new location gives them that experience with real samples and knowledgeable guidance. At Alliant Garage Door, our mission has always been to provide honest service, quality products, and be Here When You Need Us."

A Hands-On Showroom Experience

The new showroom includes full-size and sample garage door panels that allow homeowners to compare materials in person. Customers can review features such as:

Eco-friendly and energy-efficient garage doors

Traditional and contemporary garage door materials

Steel, wood, and composite panel options

Hardware and decorative elements

A technician and design specialist will be available by appointment to assist with product selection, opener recommendations, and repair evaluations. This consultative approach ensures homeowners receive clear, personalized guidance rather than relying solely on brochures or online catalogs.

Supporting Fast, Reliable Garage Door Service

The Laguna Hills location also supports Alliant Garage Door's field service operations, improving same-day and emergency repair times throughout South Orange County. The company offers:

Garage door repair

Garage door installation

Garage door opener repair and replacement

Safety inspections

Garage door tune-ups

Custom door design support

This expansion helps reduce travel time for technicians, enabling the company to provide more efficient service to nearby homeowners who require urgent repairs.

Strengthening Presence in Southern California

The new location marks another milestone in Alliant Garage Door's growth. With locations now serving both North and South Orange County, the company is expanding its footprint and continuing to meet rising demand for reliable garage door repair and installation services.

Homeowners interested in viewing the showroom or scheduling service can call 714.970.4374 to make an appointment. Visitors are encouraged to explore the range of materials, finishes, and energy-efficient garage door options available.

About Alliant Garage Door

Alliant Garage Door is a locally owned and operated residential garage door company serving Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County. The company provides garage door repair, new door installation, opener services, tune-ups, safety inspections, and customized design guidance. Alliant Garage Door is committed to honest service, quality products, and timely support for homeowners across Southern California.

Media Contact

Victor Rocha, Alliant Garage Door, 1 714-364-8561, [email protected], https://alliantgaragedoor.com

SOURCE Alliant Garage Door