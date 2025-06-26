alliant Welcomes Former Trump Senior Advisor David Urban to its Strategic Advisory Board

'What really attracted me to alliant was the fact that the board members are not just figureheads, they are all intimately involved in helping businesses navigate, change, and evolve." - David Urban Post this

Urban is among the most influential voices in American politics today. Recently described by the New York Times as "Perhaps the best-connected lobbyist in Trump's Washington", his career in DC began as Chief of Staff to legendary Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter. He has remained a fixture in Washington ever since, working the Hill for over thirty years. His decades of experience extends to areas including military, law, business, and public service sectors.

He now serves as Managing Director at the BGR Group, Of Counsel at Torridon Law, Senior Political Commentator for CNN as well as served as a trusted advisor to companies all around the world, including TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, CoinBase, 7-Eleven, Zoom, Comcast, and Lockheed Martin, among others. He helps them navigate public policy and communications challenges, as well as advising on Corporate Governance, ESG issues, and more. As one publication put it, "when [Urban] talks, Members of Congress listen."

"It's an honor to join such an impressive firm. What really attracted me to alliant was the fact that the board members are not just figureheads, they are all intimately involved in helping businesses navigate, change, and evolve. I'm looking forward to lending my expertise and reach to alliant's clients so they can really understand the current administration and maximize their opportunities," said Urban.

alliant is a leading professional services and consulting firm specializing in tax, change management, digital transformation, managed IT services, and managed accounting services. With 23 years of experience in organizational evolution, alliant empowers business transformation by combining industry-leading expertise in emerging technology and change management. From its humble beginnings as a two-man operation in a small apartment, alliant has grown into a multi-billion-dollar consultancy. Leveraging its own growth journey, alliant guides clients through transformative times, helping businesses across industries evolve. alliant is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; Bristol and London in the U.K.; and Hyderabad, India.

