HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup Vice Chairman and Former IRS Commissioner, Mark Everson Statement on Today's IRS Announcement on ERC:

At alliantgroup we have helped thousands of taxpayers claim this important benefit. That said, we have also screened out thousands of potential claimants who don't qualify for the Employee Retention Credit. In too many instances other so-called experts have then stepped in and assisted them in securing monies from the government under the flimsiest of justifications. This dynamic is damaging the tax community. alliantgroup fully supports the moratorium on processing new claims announced by Commissioner Werfel.

