alliantgroup Welcomes Former IRS Deputy Commissioner of Small Business, Darren Guillot, to its Strategic Advisory Board

"We're seeing a serious problem with ERC promoters that sprung up during the pandemic who are misleading businesses into believing they can claim millions in refunds in a matter of minutes. As part of alliantgroup's role serving as a trusted tax advisor, I look forward to helping businesses navigate their way to compliance. I have known many of alliantgroup's key players for years and admire their professionalism and devotion to client services," said Guillot.

Until his retirement from the IRS just last month, Guillot served as IRS Deputy Commissioner of the Small Business Division and capped 36 years with the service. As Deputy Commissioner, Guillot oversaw enforcement of all small and medium-sized businesses in America, leading a workforce of more than 12,000 employees.

His roles included overseeing the IRS' Collection Operations, as well as standing up and leading the Office of Fraud Enforcement (OFE) - including its embedded Emerging Threats function. During his tenure, OFE was a key player in corralling threats to tax administration such as Ghost Employers, High Income Delinquent Filers (HiDeF Sweeps), and COVID relief fraud. OFE provides support and coordination for all the service's efforts in detecting and deterring fraud.

As he departed the IRS, his Collection team was writing the playbook on addressing High Wealth High Balance due taxpayers and similarly OFE was working alongside the Office of Promoter Investigations (OPI) on how to detect and address potential fraud and abuse related to the clean fuel credits and the ERC.

"I am staunchly pro-small business because the tax code exists to make U.S. businesses more competitive. The fact is 63% of jobs created in the U.S. come from small to medium-sized businesses and I'm thrilled I can continue to educate them on not only what incentives they need to be claiming, but also how to claim them properly under the Service's standards," said Guillot.

His extensive experience in IRS' Independent Office of Appeals culminated in his leadership of the Appeals Judicial Approach & Culture project (AJAC) that resulted in many key policies and procedures still in use today by appeals officers. As the IRS more carefully scrutinizes ERC claims, many businesses may seek further review in Appeals and Guillot will be an important advocate for clients who have concerns about the correctness of audit changes or civil enforcement that could result.

Throughout his executive career, Guillot consistently toiled to make a difference for millions of businesses and individual taxpayers; successfully imagining better policies and improvements, then leading their implementation with a results-oriented approach. alliantgroup looks forward to Guillot continuing his work supporting the small and medium-sized businesses of America.

alliantgroup's mission involves strengthening American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. Over the past two decades, they have passionately worked with businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them to deliver quantifiable solutions through a rigorous science-based methodology. These solutions include tax incentives, talent solutions and digital transformation. Their efforts help small to midsize firms grow and keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

