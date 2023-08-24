alliantgroup Welcomes Jamie B. Fowler as Vice Chair of Intelligent Automation & AI

"AI is the topic on everyone's minds and our clients are looking for resources and assistance figuring out what this means for them and how it can help them grow," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup. Tweet this

"I am thrilled to add Jamie and her proven track record and relationships to our Strategic Advisory Board. AI is the topic on everyone's minds and our clients are looking for resources and assistance figuring out what this means for them and how it can help them grow. We are always fighting for main street American businesses and bringing a luminary like Jamie helps our clients compete with the big guys," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.

"With stellar leadership and cutting-edge thinking, alliantgroup is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the seismic shifts underway in professional services. It is my honor to join this amazing team," said Fowler.

alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

Media Contact

Amber Allman, alliantgroup, 713-513-8196, [email protected], www.alliantgroup.com

SOURCE alliantgroup