alliantgroup Welcomes Jamie B. Fowler as Vice Chair of Intelligent Automation & AI

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup, the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm, is honored to add Jamie Fowler to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Fowler will take on the role of Vice Chair of Intelligent Automation & Artificial Intelligence at a crucial time in the AI revolution. As businesses start to grapple with the impact of generative AI and how to leverage this technology, the addition of Fowler to the SAB ensures alliantgroup's clients will have a preeminent thought leader in the space that can help them navigate these uncharted waters.
Fowler has extensive experience in operational and digital transformation, finance and cyber governance. Most recently, she was the chief transformation officer at Grant Thornton, capping off a more than twenty-year career with the firm. At Grant, Fowler steered the firm's technology infrastructure and internal transformation strategy, while realigning the strategy for innovation, technology and data. She has also held roles at KPMG, PWC and Olympia & York Investments. As a transformation leader, Fowler brings a wealth of insight by combining strong tax technical, accounting regulatory and advisory expertise with automation, data analytics and other cutting-edge technologies to address real business problems.
"I am thrilled to add Jamie and her proven track record and relationships to our Strategic Advisory Board. AI is the topic on everyone's minds and our clients are looking for resources and assistance figuring out what this means for them and how it can help them grow. We are always fighting for main street American businesses and bringing a luminary like Jamie helps our clients compete with the big guys," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.
"With stellar leadership and cutting-edge thinking, alliantgroup is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the seismic shifts underway in professional services. It is my honor to join this amazing team," said Fowler.
alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.
