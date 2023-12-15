alliantTALENT, an alliantgroup Subsidiary, Hosts Inaugural STEM Lab in Hyderabad, India

"alliantgroup has long been involved in community service and STEM initiatives, so it is wonderful to establish similar programs in India. The science lab in Hyderabad will go a long way in igniting the curious minds of the young students of the region," said Subrata Bagchi of alliantTALENT. Post this

alliantgroup and its subsidiaries have a long history of supporting STEM efforts in their communities. These efforts span STEM scholarships, STEM teacher awards, STEM supplies donations and access to amazing STEM partners and expert business leaders.

This initial event took place at the Government Boys School (GBHS, Second Lancer) in Hyderabad and included a ribbon cutting ceremony, a STEM lab demonstration and speeches from chief guests –

Honourable Smt. R Rohini (District Educational Officer & Ex-Officio District Project Officer - Samagra Shiksha , Hyderabad )

, ) Honourable Sri. Venkateswarlu Banoth (District Education Officer- Golkonda Zone)

Honourable Sri. C. Dharmender Rao (District Science Officer, Hyderabad District)

(District Science Officer, District) Subrata Bagchi (Senior Managing Director & COO, alliantTALENT India Pvt. Ltd)

Kuldeep Ulhe (Head - CSR Programs, Experifun)

This program is focused on students between sixth and tenth grade who might not otherwise have access to hands-on STEM learning experiences.

"alliantgroup has long been involved in community service and STEM initiatives, so it is wonderful to establish similar programs in India. The science lab for the Government Boys School in Hyderabad will go a long way in igniting the curious minds of the young students of the region," said Subrata Bagchi of alliantTALENT.

