Allianz Life Launches Fixed Index Annuity Content on Interactive Tool

Ensight™ Sales Stories create easy-to-understand, customized, engaging content to enhance presentations that highlight real client concerns about their financial future. The tool generates personalized client content, including interactive charts that show the power of lifetime withdrawals and highlight the effect of the opportunity for those withdrawals to potentially increase. It also provides side-by-side comparisons for potential retirement outcomes for a portfolio with an annuity and without one.

"This tool offers a powerful way to help clients see the positive financial impact a fixed index annuity could have on their retirement strategy." said Heidi Vanderkloot, head of FMO distribution, Allianz Life.

The tool pulls information from the client's illustration to show how an FIA can help address specific concerns such as running out of money, inflation, tax considerations, flexibility, and health care costs in retirement. It also shows how signature features can mitigate the risks of inflation and market volatility.

"Today, both financial professionals and clients increasingly expect a modern financial protection planning experience that is digital, interactive and easy to understand," said Bill Unrue, CEO, Ensight. "We are extremely proud to be helping Allianz enable a better product marketing and protection planning experience for educating clients about fixed index annuities."

"Tools like Ensight Sales Stories help enable educational conversations between financial professionals and their clients about the role of FIAs in their financial plans and increase the value in working with Allianz," said Vanderkloot.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), one of the Ethisphere World's Most Ethical Companies®, has been trusted since 1896 to help millions of Americans prepare for financial uncertainties and retirement with a variety of innovative risk management solutions. In 2024, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $18.6 billion. Allianz Life is a leading provider of fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities, and indexed universal life insurance. Additionally, Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Life, offers a suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Allianz Life and AllianzIM are part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with more than 157,000 employees in nearly 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United.

About Ensight™

Ensight™ is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 life, long-term care (LTC) and annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce.

Allianz Life and Ensight are not affiliated companies.

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, its affiliated companies, and their representatives and employees do not give fiduciary, tax, or legal advice or advice related to healthcare. Allianz Life does not provide financial planning services or advice.

Guarantees are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Products are issued by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. www.allianzlife.com

Product and feature availability may vary by state and broker/dealer. This content does not apply to the state of New York.

