Allied Instrumentation Expands Reach as nVent RAYCHEM Representative

With the acquisition of the assets of Dale Prentice Company, Allied Instrumentation solidifies its position as an exclusive industrial representative for nVent RAYCHEM by expanding their coverage to include Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin.

RIVERDALE, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Instrumentation continues its legacy as a leading nVent RAYCHEM representative and stocking distributor, serving E. Missouri, Illinois, W. Kentucky, and the Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte for over 50 years. Recently, Allied has bolstered its presence by acquiring the assets of Dale Prentice Company in the Great Lakes region, expanding its coverage to include Michigan and Eastern Wisconsin.

With this strategic move, Allied Instrumentation solidifies its position as the exclusive industrial representative for nVent RAYCHEM solutions in the region. Leveraging their expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, Allied Instrumentation offers comprehensive support for nVent RAYCHEM heat management solutions, including sales, designs, takeoffs, and MRO activity. AI also provides nVent TRACER turnkey services for heat tracing projects, backed by the expert guidance of the nVent Thermal North America project team.

Allied Instrumentation, a fast-growing process instrumentation solutions company, represents best-in-class brands serving refining and specialty chemicals, food and beverage, power, natural gas, and bio-fuel industries to name a few.

About Allied Instrumentation

Established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. AI recognizes our customers' needs for better support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer customers access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines. Our instrumentation-focused sales specialists collectively have 800+ years of industry experience and an average tenure of 20+ years. https://alliedinst.com

About nVent THERMAL

For 50+ years, our nVent Thermal industrial team has provided nVent RAYCHEM heat tracing solutions to protect people, processes, and infrastructure — ensuring a more secure world. As the global leader in thermal management solutions, we have a large installed base with more than 1.8B feet of heat tracing installed. Our nVent TRACER turnkey services experts deliver market-leading engineering and field services that maximize performance insights, reduce costs, and minimize risks. Customers have come to trust us to safely maintain their operations with trusted solutions. From oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and energy transition industries, We Manage the Heat You Need. www.nVent.com/RAYCHEM

Missy Brown, Allied Instrumentation, 1 (800) 827-1197, missy.brown@alliedvalve.com, https://alliedinst.com/

