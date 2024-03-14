Allied Instrumentation Expands Yokogawa Representation to New England

"We look forward to further strengthening our presence and bringing value to industrial customers in the region." Kevin Scheibler, president of Allied Instrumentation. Post this

"Initially, we will integrate the experienced sales personnel from our recent acquisition of Millennium Power Services, laying a solid foundation as we continue to grow our dedicated instrumentation team in the northeast," explained Kevin Scheibler, president of Allied Instrumentation. "We look forward to further strengthening our presence and bringing value to industrial customers in the region."

Experts in the process field, Allied Instrumentation offers outstanding services and a trusted array of quality products. A fast-growing process solutions company, Allied Instrumentation serves the chemical, fertilizer, food & beverage, manufacturing, municipal, OEM EPC & skid fabrication, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, syngas, and upstream/midstream/downstream industries with top-ranked solutions.

About Allied Instrumentation

Established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. AI recognizes our customers' needs for better support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer customers access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines. Our instrumentation-focused sales specialists collectively have 800+ years of industry experience and an average tenure of 20+ years. For more information, visit www.alliedinst.com.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 129 companies spanning 60 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

Media Contact

Missy Brown, Allied Valve Inc., 1 314-495-9983, [email protected], https://alliedvalveinc.com/

SOURCE Allied Valve Inc.