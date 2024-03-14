Allied Instrumentation Expands Yokogawa Representation to New England

Allied Instrumentation is now representing Yokogawa in New England and the Greater New York City, Tri-State Area
RIVERDALE, Iowa, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Instrumentation (AI), is proud to expand their representation of Yokogawa to New England and the greater New York City, tri-state area. Allied Instrumentation, a fast-growing process instrumentation solutions company, has signed a representative agreement with Yokogawa Corporation of America, a leading supplier of industrial automation and instrumentation solutions to the process and manufacturing industries in North America. With offices in Westfield, MA, and Fairfield, ME, Allied Instrumentation serves Yokogawa's field, control, and analytical instrumentation customers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont as well as New York counties south of and including Orange and Putnam, and New Jersey counties north of and including Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Somerset.
According to Robin D'Souza, Yokogawa's sales director, "We are thrilled to appoint Allied Instrumentation as our new partner for this territory. Allied Instrumentation and its sister company, Allied Valve, Inc., have been key players in the market for over 20 years and we look forward to working with the Allied team to expand our local support and continue to provide quality Yokogawa products, solutions, and services."
"Initially, we will integrate the experienced sales personnel from our recent acquisition of Millennium Power Services, laying a solid foundation as we continue to grow our dedicated instrumentation team in the northeast," explained Kevin Scheibler, president of Allied Instrumentation. "We look forward to further strengthening our presence and bringing value to industrial customers in the region."
Experts in the process field, Allied Instrumentation offers outstanding services and a trusted array of quality products. A fast-growing process solutions company, Allied Instrumentation serves the chemical, fertilizer, food & beverage, manufacturing, municipal, OEM EPC & skid fabrication, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, syngas, and upstream/midstream/downstream industries with top-ranked solutions.
About Allied Instrumentation
Established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. AI recognizes our customers' needs for better support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer customers access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines. Our instrumentation-focused sales specialists collectively have 800+ years of industry experience and an average tenure of 20+ years. For more information, visit www.alliedinst.com.
About Yokogawa
Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.
Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 129 companies spanning 60 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com
