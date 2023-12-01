Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation and Valve Sales Inc. Announce New Partnership with REXA

In a continued effort to deliver engineered solutions for the process control market, Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation, and Valve Sales Inc. are proud to partner with REXA as the exclusive sales and service partner for the states of Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas.
RIVERDALE, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a continued effort to deliver engineered solutions for the process control market, Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation, and Valve Sales Inc. are proud to partner with REXA as the exclusive sales and service partner for the states of Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas. REXA is a leading manufacturer of linear and rotary actuators along with damper drives for the oil and gas, power, metals, mining and pulp and paper industries.
"The partnership of Allied/VSI and REXA combines best in class manufacturing with the Midwest's best in class process control distribution and service provider. As a growing organization, Allied and VSI continue to invest in providing our vast customer base with the most reliable equipment on the market. REXA Electraulic™ Actuation provides customers with the simplicity of electric operation, power of hydraulics, and flexibility of user configured control. This technology has proven itself to utilize the strengths of the more commonly known actuation technologies (pneumatic, electric, hydraulic) while eliminating their inherent weaknesses. There is no actuation technology on the market that provides the level of precision, control, and repeatability for modulating applications, reduced maintenance, and long-term reliability than REXA actuators for highly critical process control applications. As a result, customers benefit from reduced maintenance costs, enhanced trim life in valves, improvements to production throughput, as well as a reduction in equipment failures or unplanned shutdowns. In short, REXA actuators provide reliability." - Kyle Kohlberg, Vice President of Business Development, Allied Valve Inc.
About Allied Valve and Allied Instrumentation
Allied Valve Inc. is an industry leader in valve sales, service, and distribution. Allied Valve serves the upper Midwest with seven locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Allied Instrumentation was established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve. Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. Allied Instrumentation recognizes their customers' needs for support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines.
About Valve Sales Inc.
Valve Sales Inc. is your trusted source for factory certified service solutions and consistent value and quality. VSI offers excellent customer service and‥world-class products‥and services. VSI has been focused on a legacy of quality and service since its inception in 1975 in Oklahoma City by founder Bill Campbell. Over the years, VSI has expanded its footprint to include‥four locations, offering service, repair, installation, and custom solutions across the United States. VSI is the premier source for‥safety valves,‥pressure relief valves, control valves, and actuation products and services.
About REXA, Inc.
Founded in 1981, REXA quickly established itself as an industry leader in actuator design and technology. Over the years, REXA has become a major international solutions provider featuring high performance actuation for critical control valve, damper, and turbomachinery applications. REXA continually develops new designs, processes, and systems to provide the best products, services, and consultancy available. REXA customers are enabled to optimize their process performance and successfully manage safety, reliability, and environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.rexa.com.
Media Contact
Missy Brown, Allied Valve Inc., 1 314-495-9983, [email protected], https://alliedvalveinc.com/
SOURCE Allied Valve Inc.
