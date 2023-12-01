Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation and Valve Sales Inc. Announce New Partnership with REXA

The partnership of Allied/VSI and REXA combines best in class manufacturing with the Midwest's best in class process control distribution and service provider. Allied and VSI continue to invest in providing our customers with the most reliable equipment on the market. Post this

About Allied Valve and Allied Instrumentation

Allied Valve Inc. is an industry leader in valve sales, service, and distribution. Allied Valve serves the upper Midwest with seven locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Allied Instrumentation was established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve. Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. Allied Instrumentation recognizes their customers' needs for support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines.

About Valve Sales Inc.

Valve Sales Inc. is your trusted source for factory certified service solutions and consistent value and quality. VSI offers excellent customer service and‥world-class products‥and services. VSI has been focused on a legacy of quality and service since its inception in 1975 in Oklahoma City by founder Bill Campbell. Over the years, VSI has expanded its footprint to include‥four locations, offering service, repair, installation, and custom solutions across the United States. VSI is the premier source for‥safety valves,‥pressure relief valves, control valves, and actuation products and services.

About REXA, Inc.

Founded in 1981, REXA quickly established itself as an industry leader in actuator design and technology. Over the years, REXA has become a major international solutions provider featuring high performance actuation for critical control valve, damper, and turbomachinery applications. REXA continually develops new designs, processes, and systems to provide the best products, services, and consultancy available. REXA customers are enabled to optimize their process performance and successfully manage safety, reliability, and environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.rexa.com.

