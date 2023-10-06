Allied Valve Inc., Allied Instrumentation, and Valve Sales Inc. Partner with AUMA Actuators, Inc.

"The addition of the AUMA product line provides a reliable, repeatable, emissions free actuation solution for quarter turn, multi-turn and linear isolation applications." -Kyle Kohlberg, Vice President of Business Development, Allied Valve Inc. Tweet this

"When it comes to unparalleled service support backed by market leading products, Allied Valve & Valve Sales Inc provide the most reliable process control equipment capabilities throughout the Midwest. As a valued partner to our customers throughout the Oil & Gas industries, the addition of the AUMA product line provides a reliable, repeatable, emissions free actuation solution for quarter turn, multi-turn and linear isolation applications. As stewards to our customers reliability needs, we are thrilled to now extend this partnership to the largest global electric actuator manufacturer, AUMA." -Kyle Kohlberg, Vice President of Business Development, Allied Valve Inc.

About Allied Valve and Allied Instrumentation

Allied Valve Inc. is an industry leader in valve sales, service, and distribution. Allied Valve serves the upper Midwest with seven locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Allied Instrumentation was established in 2021 as a sister company to Allied Valve. Allied Instrumentation combines Great Lakes Process Controls, JMI Instrument Company, Control Tech, Power Specialties Inc., and Promac Inc. together under one company. Allied Instrumentation recognizes their customers' needs for support in instrumentation, safety, and heat tracing solutions and is proud to offer access to a robust portfolio of market-leading product lines.

About Valve Sales Inc.

Valve Sales Inc. is your trusted source for factory certified service solutions and consistent value and quality. VSI offers excellent customer service and world-class products and services. VSI has been focused on a legacy of quality and service since its inception in 1975 in Oklahoma City by founder Bill Campbell. Over the years, VSI has expanded its footprint to include four locations, offering service, repair, installation, and custom solutions across the United States. VSI is the premier source for safety valves, pressure relief valves, control valves, and actuation products and services.

About AUMA

For over 47 years, AUMA-USA has been manufacturing electric actuators made in America in Western Pennsylvania, and today is a tier one supplier to the water, power, oil & gas, and industrial markets. AUMA electric actuators, in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001, reliably operate quarter-turn and multi-turn valves, as well as dampers. They work for open/close and modulating applications, offering integral motor controls and compatible interfaces for a variety of plant control systems.

A German-based company, AUMA, founded in 1964, has expanded its presence to more than 30 locations worldwide. AUMA-USA, incorporated in 1976 as the North American subsidiary, provides not only a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility but also extensive sales and service support throughout the region. This includes dedicated representatives and distributors covering the United States and Canada.

Media Contact

