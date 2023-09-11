AllInfoHome Launches New Rental Marketplace for Affordable Housing

"Our platform simplifies the search for affordable housing that perfectly fits renters' requirements. We firmly believe in universal access to secure and affordable housing, and our unwavering commitment is to transform this belief into actuality through our platform," Egan B, Allinfohome CEO, said Tweet this

According to a recent report by Allinfohome, the US is facing a significant shortage of affordable housing, with only 37 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. This highlights the need for solutions to help renters find housing that fits their budget.

AllInfoHome recognized the need for a solution and responded by creating ARM (Affordable Rental Marketplace), a dedicated platform that connects renters with a wide range of affordable housing options. With ARM, renters can easily access a comprehensive database of rental listings tailored to their budgetary requirements. This innovative platform simplifies the process of finding an affordable place to live, ensuring that renters can locate suitable accommodations without hassle.

In addition to offering affordable housing options, the rental marketplace facilitates communication between renters, landlords, and property managers. Renters can search for properties, view photos and videos, and connect directly with landlords or property managers to ask questions or schedule a viewing.

This new platform addresses the current high demand for affordable housing.

According to a recent report by Allinfohome, the US is currently facing a shortage of 7.3 million affordable rental homes for individuals with extremely low incomes. These individuals have incomes either at or below the federal poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income, whichever is greater. This shortage has led to a significant increase in the number of cost-burdened renters in the country.

The report highlights a concerning trend, revealing that over half of all renters now face cost burdens. This represents a 42% increase since 2001 in the number of renters spending over 50% of their income on housing.

To add to the challenges, rent prices have remained high. The national median rent currently stands at $2,038, a mere $15 decrease from the levels recorded in August 2022 when prices peaked at $2,053.

"AllInfoHome's rental marketplace is a crucial stride towards resolving the US affordable housing crisis. Our platform simplifies the search for affordable housing that perfectly fits renters' requirements. We firmly believe in universal access to secure and affordable housing, and our unwavering commitment is to transform this belief into actuality through our platform," Egan Blanche, Allinfohome CEO, said.

In addition to offering affordable housing options, the new rental marketplace also provides renters with valuable resources and information about the rental process. The platform offers guides and articles on topics such as finding the right rental, negotiating with landlords, and understanding rental agreements.

The new rental marketplace is now available to renters across the US, and they can access rental listings and connect with landlords and property managers through the company's website. The platform is expected to be a useful resource for renters looking for affordable housing options in cities across the country.

In addition to benefiting renters, the rental marketplace is also expected to be advantageous for landlords and property managers. By having access to a wider pool of potential renters through the platform's extensive database of rental listings, landlords and property managers can connect with renters who are looking for affordable housing options.

About Allinfohome

AllInfoHome is a comprehensive online rental marketplace that helps renters find affordable housing options in their preferred location. The platform provides valuable insights into the rental market, including rental prices, amenities, and job markets.

AllInfoHome partners with landlords and property managers to advertise their rental properties for free on their website, providing homeowners with a valuable resource to attract potential renters to their properties.

Media Contact

Egan Blanche, Allinfohome, +1 323 744 6998, [email protected], https://www.allinfohome.com/

SOURCE Allinfohome