Allison Kunath's new 3,400-Square-Foot Mural Brightens LAX Terminal 4

Everyday Transcendence invites travelers to pause and experience a moment of reflection amidst their busy journeys. With its intricate geometric forms and rich color composition, the installation draws attention to the beauty often overlooked in everyday life. Created over the course of 750 work hours, the installation stands as both a visual masterpiece and a reminder of the power of pause in our fast-paced world.

"Having worked on many large-scale commercial and public projects throughout my career, collaborating with the LAX Art Program was a dream opportunity to create a memorable moment in such an iconic location. The massive scale (and extensive palette) required a great deal of organization and planning, and the installation would not have been possible without the support of my installation team and the LAX Art Program staff," said Allison Kunath

As a member of the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs' roster of pre-approved artists, Kunath was selected to design what is now the largest mural on display at LAX. Her global reach is expanded by this contribution to one of the world's busiest airports, while simultaneously underscoring her connection to the vibrant contemporary art scene of Southern California.

Known for her crisp, geometric murals, and blind contour portraits, Kunath's work explores themes of connection, relationships, and human psychology. Her work often reflects quiet, internal experiences - creating a stark juxtaposition when expressed at monumental scales. In addition to her work for The City of Los Angeles, she has been commissioned for large scale works by The City of Palo Alto and The University of California (Irvine). She has also been commissioned by many prestigious private organizations in the industries of design, hospitality and commercial real estate, including The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Tishman Speyer, and Starbucks.

About Allison Kunath

Allison Kunath is an internationally recognized abstract installation artist. She has contributed to over 175 projects, including murals covering nearly 40,000 square feet of private/public spaces in six countries. With over fifteen years experience in art, design, and project management, Allison has held notable commissions with The City of Los Angeles, The City of Palo Alto, and The University of California (Irvine), in addition to commercial real estate, design, hospitality, and retail brands like The Kimpton Group, Starbucks, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Tishman Speyer, and Gensler. Her original work has been licensed to award-winning hospitality projects and brand collaborations with Lululemon and SoFi, in addition to capsule collections with Brooklyn Candle Studio, Lindstrom Rugs, and Carver Skateboards. She has appeared on podcasts and in over a dozen outlets, including Architectural Digest, Cosmopolitan, Artsy, The Cut, Lonny, Self, Oprah Daily, and Hi-Fructose.

To learn more about Allison Kunath and explore her portfolio, visit https://www.allisonkunath.com.

About LAX

Initiated in 1990, the LAX Art Program presents art experiences at LAX and the LAX FlyAway® bus terminal in Van Nuys. Featuring local and regional artists through temporary exhibitions, permanent art installations, and music and cultural performances through its LAX Presents series, the Art Program provides access to an array of contemporary artworks that reflect and celebrate the region's creative caliber. Visit our "On View By Terminal" page to explore works currently on view and plan your visit to LAX. For more detailed location information search "Art" on the interactive LAX map at maps.lawa.org.

