AllKindsOfTherapy.com Debuts Version 4.0: A Faster, More Intuitive Path to Care

"Our partnership with All Kinds of Therapy helps guide the right families to Cherokee Creek by providing the clarity and research they need during a stressful time." --Senior Director of Marketing & Admissions at Cherokee Creek Boys School in South Carolina Post this

These improvements are enabled by the platform's transition to a custom architecture and relational database, which has significantly improved speed and response times. Whether a parent is searching for information for a child in crisis or a young person is looking for transition options—from sober living to a small boarding school that will provide holistic transition support—the new platform delivers information faster and more clearly than ever before.

"Version 4.0 focuses on removing friction from the search process because families in crisis need clear, accessible information immediately," said Jenney Wilder, Founder and Producer of AllKindsOfTherapy.com. "The new interface delivers speed, including one-click access to our compare treatment feature, while preserving the detailed transparency that makes us unique as an owner-operated directory. Whether you're a family researching programs or a professional exploring options, every interaction is now more intuitive."

The update also includes a new advertising partner dashboard with auto-save functionality, which makes profile management significantly easier for treatment partners, boarding schools, and professionals listed in the Expert filter. By simplifying the backend experience, the platform ensures partners can maintain accurate, up-to-date information for families who rely on the site's content to assist in their research.

Shaler Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing & Admissions at Cherokee Creek Boys School in South Carolina, noted, "Our partnership with All Kinds of Therapy helps guide the right families to Cherokee Creek by providing the clarity and research they need during a stressful time."

Wilder emphasized that these changes were made to better support both families and the platform's long-term subscription partners. "This website serves both consumers and businesses, and Version 4.0 enhances the experience for everyone," she said.

Version 4.0 is now live at www.allkindsoftherapy.com, where families can immediately experience the enhanced interface and improved search functionality. Advertising partners can access the new streamlined dashboard to manage their profiles and update their listings.

About All Kinds of Therapy

Founded in 2015, All Kinds of Therapy has been the leading web platform for interventions, treatment-to-transition programs, and small boarding schools for pre-teens, teens, and young adults under 35. The platform prioritizes transparency, with advertisers sharing treatment models, clinician credentials, licensing information, and ownership details to facilitate informed comparisons across varying levels of care for mental health and co-occurring disorders, including addiction/recovery.

The directory addresses specific diagnoses such as ASD levels 1-3, depression, anxiety, trauma, and major mental illnesses across all care levels: from assessment and stabilization through residential treatment, therapeutic boarding schools, PHP/IOP, transitional and independent living skills programs, community support, traditional small boarding schools, and supportive Gap Year alternatives. The platform focuses on organic web traffic rather than paid advertising. All Kinds of Therapy connects families with experts, including interventionists, therapeutic consultants, transport services, and neuropsychological testers. The educational blog arms parents with the right questions to ask when calling and comparing programs. The platform also has a monthly newsletter that maintains a 37% open rate and 4.8% click-through rate.

For more information about the redesigned interface or to schedule a demo, visit www.allkindsoftherapy.com, contact Jenney Wilder at [email protected], or call/text 202.630.2563.

Media Contact

Jenney Wilder, All Kinds of Therapy, 1 202.630.2563., [email protected], https://www.allkindsoftherapy.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE All Kinds of Therapy