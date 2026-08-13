AllKindsofTherapy.com Founder Talks Mental Health Trust on the Connect Call Podcast

Jenney Wilder, Founder of All Kinds of Therapy, Featured on the 'Connect Call' Podcast to Discuss Building Trust in Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Resources

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jenney Wilder, M.S.Ed., the founder of All Kinds of Therapy, recently joined host Hannah Brett on Episode 14 of the Connect Call podcast for an in-depth conversation on the vital need for ethical practices and transparency in the mental health treatment industry. The episode, titled "EP14 – Building Trust in Mental Health Resources: The All Kinds of Therapy Story with Jenney Wilder," is now available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, and can be viewed in full on YouTube.

During the episode, Wilder and Brett explored the complex landscape of mental health care, focusing on how families can effectively navigate treatment options during times of crisis. In a key highlight of the discussion, Brett asks Wilder to share the crucial questions parents must ask any treatment provider before committing to a program. Drawing from her professional experience visiting over 500 schools and treatment providers across North America, Wilder breaks down essential indicators of quality care, proper accreditation, and how families can avoid industry pitfalls.

Hannah Brett, Founder of HB Connect and a seasoned advocate with nearly 20 years of experience in the behavioral health industry, emphasized the importance of Wilder's work.

"Why I wanted to have Jenney Wilder on my show today who is the CEO and owner of what I call the holy grail and the bible of All Kinds of Therapy. I constantly have a link to All Kinds of Therapy in my show notes, because it is a resource for parents and professionals to use." She went on to say, "I've used it many, many times," said Hannah Brett.

Key topics discussed during the interview include:

The essential questions parents need to ask any treatment provider when evaluating care.

The founding and mission of All Kinds of Therapy as a transparent, impartial resource for families.

The evolution of treatment programs and current industry standards.

The critical role of humane treatment approaches and understanding the impact of trauma.

The pressing need for greater industry regulation and oversight.

Wilder's background in Silicon Valley 1.0, combined with her education at Wheaton College (MA) and Bank Street College of Education (NY), along with her personal ADHD diagnosis, motivated her to leverage the internet to support parents in crisis. The episode highlights the often overwhelming journey of finding the right mental health treatment and underscores the necessity of having access to transparent, trustworthy information to make empowered decisions.

Audiences are encouraged to tune into this insightful conversation at the links below:

ABOUT ALL KINDS OF THERAPY

Founded in 2015 by Jenney Wilder, M.S.Ed., All Kinds of Therapy is the leading web platform connecting families to interventions and treatment-to-transition options, including small boarding schools for pre-teens, teens, and young adults under 35. The platform prioritizes contributors' transparency across its full network spanning the continuum of care from mental health assessment (24/7) and residential treatment to behavioral healthcare, co-occurring disorders, learning disabilities, addiction/recovery, sober living/aftercare, and supported living focused on connecting families with the facts about providers and experts at no cost. Wilder, who co-founded the Therapeutic Consulting Association and holds a Master's in Special Education from Bank Street College of Education, offers ongoing guidance through the platform's educational blog and newsletter, which maintains a 37% open rate and 4.8% click-through rate.

ABOUT CONNECT CALL PODCAST

Hosted by behavioral health expert Hannah Brett, The Connect Call Podcast turns real-life mental health and addiction crises into clear, actionable roadmaps for healing. Drawing on nearly two decades of industry experience as a crisis consultant and founder of HB Connect, alongside her own personal recovery journey, Hannah takes listeners behind the scenes of real, anonymized family crisis calls. In each episode, she partners with top treatment providers, interventionists, and clinical experts to break down complex behavioral health challenges step-by-step, proving that when navigating a crisis, knowing who to call is half the battle. Follow on Instagram.

Media Contact

Jenney Wilder, All Kinds of Therapy, 1 2026302563, [email protected], www.allkindsoftherapy.com

Hannah Brett, HB Connect

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SOURCE All Kinds of Therapy