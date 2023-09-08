Allotrope Foundation Releases a Vendor Agnostic and an Industry Interoperable Data Model for Laboratory Walk-up Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry Instrumentation

The Mass Spectrometry Working Group are keen to see industry quickly test and adopt the new Walk-up LC/MS data model because this approach is so widely used to generate data and obtain insights about samples. Tweet this

"The Mass Spectrometry Working Group are keen to see industry quickly test and adopt the new Walk-up LC/MS data model because this approach is so widely used to generate data and obtain insights about samples," said Graham McGibbon, Chair of the Allotrope Foundation's Mass Spectrometry Working Group and the Director of Strategic Partnerships at ACD/Labs.

"Mass spectrometry is a powerful technique used in a multitude of applications across the chemical and life sciences," said Corey Bakalarski, Chairman of Allotrope Foundation. "The development of an open, standardized model for walk-up LC/MS applications provides a significant advancement in the ability of researchers to analyze, visualize, and organize in an extensible manner that also unlocks new opportunities for data reuse that ultimately accelerates the discovery of new drugs and chemical matter that will improve people's lives."

ASMs are created by thought leaders in Allotrope Foundation's diverse community of industry, governmental, and academic institutions to represent a true pan-industry data standard to streamline analytical data processing and accelerate digital transformation in the lab. Designed to be implemented quickly and easily, ASMs capture critical results and parameters essential to accurately capture, preserve, and transfer laboratory data. These models are specifically tailored to meet the exponential growth in the use of bedrock analytical data to fuel artificial intelligence and machine learning practices and cover diverse techniques such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, and plate readers.

Early this year, Allotrope Foundation made the ASMs available to the public (http://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/2/prweb19153189.htm), to enable wide-spread data standardization throughout the scientific community through adoption of this technology. For more information on how to access the ASM and licensing terms, please visit the Allotrope Foundation website at https://www.allotrope.org/asm.

Allotrope Foundation is a consortium of chemical & life sciences companies formed in 2013 to revolutionize the way we acquire, share and gain insights from scientific data through the application of community-derived data standards consistently delivered via an extensible technology framework. For more information, please visit www.allotrope.org.

